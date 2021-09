WHEELING — Students and staff in Ohio County Schools now must wear a mask while in a school building or on a school bus — at least for the next 30 days. Board of education members Monday night voted 4-1 to impose a mask mandate that starts today, and will be reviewed after a month. It is the hope of school officials that by that time the number of COVID cases in the schools that have been escalating in the schools in recent weeks will decrease.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO