Providence, RI

Brown University launches initiative to study ‘long COVID’

By Brian Amaral
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — The Brown University School of Public Health is launching an initiative to study “long COVID.”. Millions of people in the world continue to live with complications from COVID-19, Brown researchers say. People can continue to have at least one symptom weeks or months after they’re infected, disrupting their everyday lives. But it’s still not widely understood, Brown said Tuesday in announcing the new initiative.

