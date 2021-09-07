Hong Kong reports probable botulism case in woman post botulinum toxin injections
The Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported investigating a probable case of botulism after receiving injections of botulinum toxin locally. The female patient, aged 24 with good past health, has presented with chest discomfort, shortness of breath, generalized weakness and palpitation since September 3. She attended the Accident and Emergency Department of Yan Chai Hospital on September 3 and was admitted on the same day. She remains in a stable condition and was discharged on September 6. The clinical diagnosis was suspected iatrogenic botulism.outbreaknewstoday.com
