CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Hong Kong reports probable botulism case in woman post botulinum toxin injections

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported investigating a probable case of botulism after receiving injections of botulinum toxin locally. The female patient, aged 24 with good past health, has presented with chest discomfort, shortness of breath, generalized weakness and palpitation since September 3. She attended the Accident and Emergency Department of Yan Chai Hospital on September 3 and was admitted on the same day. She remains in a stable condition and was discharged on September 6. The clinical diagnosis was suspected iatrogenic botulism.

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Taiwan reports first local tularemia case

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported this week the first domestically acquired tularemia case in the country. Tularemia has been a reportable infectious disease in Taiwan since 2007. Two confirmed cases have been reported so far, the other was an imported case from the US in 2011. According...
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports another H5N6 avian influenza case

Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reports monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in mainland China, the 18th case reported in the past year. The case involves a 48-year-old woman living in Liuzhou, Guangxi, who had contact with live domestic poultry before the onset of symptoms. She developed symptoms on August 25 and was admitted for treatment on August 29. The patient is in serious condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Acinetobacter baumannii vaccine development breakthrough: Hong Kong researchers

Researchers from The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have collaborated to make made a breakthrough in the vaccination development against the bacterium, Acinetobacter baumannii. Their studies have been published in ACS Central Science. Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii) is a Gram-negative pathogenic bacterium...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botulism#Migraine#Yan Chai Hospital#The Department Of Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Jamaica reports dozens of COVID-19 Mu Variant cases

Jamaica officials have reported dozens of confirmed cases of the Mu variant of COVID-19 on the island. This comes a few days after the the Ministry of Health and Wellness in St Vincent and the Grenadines reported a number of cases of the newest Variant of Interest (VOI). According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines reports record high COVID-19 cases, Success of vaccines documented

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) saw a new record one day high COVID-19 tally Thursday with 22,820 new Covid-19 infections. Health officials also reported 61 deaths today. Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines reported 2,161,892 cases and 34,733 deaths. 1,960,487 people have recovered from their illness, while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Australia officials restrict prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) placed new restrictions on the prescribing of oral ivermectin, according to an announcement last Friday. General practitioners are now only able to prescribe ivermectin for TGA-approved conditions (indications) – scabies and certain parasitic infections. Certain specialists including infectious disease physicians, dermatologists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists (liver disease specialists) will be permitted to prescribe ivermectin for other unapproved indications if they believe it is appropriate for a particular patient.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
China
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy