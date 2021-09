Officials in Dubuque are again requiring masks and social distancing in city-owned facilities. The latest update comes from a proclamation made by Mayor Roy Buol. The mayor cites the county’s high rate of community transmission, as well as increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases. According to a city press release, Dubuque County Public Health asks residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public indoor settings. The mask mandate will stay in place until the CDC updates Dubuque County’s community transmission rate to low – of the county health office advises otherwise. Nearly every county in Iowa is listed as having high transmission rate for COVID-19.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO