HEAD ON ROUTE 72 CRASH INJURED THREE PERSONS FRIDAY EVENING IN PENN TOWNSIP
NLCRPD Sector District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route72 near Hillside Avenue for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries, and entrapments of victims within the involved vehicles following a head on crash. Investigation determined that a 2007 Nissan, operated by WESTON M. FINK, age 22, of South Main Street, Manheim, PA was traveling Northbound on Route 72 near the Hillside Avenue intersection when his vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway into the Southbound Lane crashing head on into a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by LLOYD MELHORN JR., age 80 , of Hill Street, Manheim, PA.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
