HEAD ON ROUTE 72 CRASH INJURED THREE PERSONS FRIDAY EVENING IN PENN TOWNSIP

An Oskaloosa man has died due to injuries suffered in a crash Friday night. The Pella Police Department received a report of a motorcycle accident at SE 9 th Street near Roosevelt Road at 9:18 p.m. The Pella Police Department and Pella Community Ambulance responded to the scene. EMS rendered aid to the male, and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center. Shortly after the arrival at the hospital, the male was pronounced dead from the injuries sustained in the crash. The deceased is a 25-year-old male from Oskaloosa. At this time his name is not being released. The accident investigation is ongoing, and the male was transported to the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

PELLA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO