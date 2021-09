As the Champions League theme plays again, it suddenly inspires a different feeling. It certainly isn’t the same one as late April 2021, when Aleksander Ceferin’s impressive resistance of the Super League inspired a spirit of solidarity around European football. That is gone. Revolution no longer feels in the air.The protests at Old Trafford have dissipated, replaced by unquestioning adulation for Cristiano Ronaldo. Daniel Levy, one of the key Super League figures, has just been voted onto the executive board of the European Club Association [ECA]. Uefa are continuing at full speed towards contentious new Champions League plans. Most of...

UEFA ・ 23 HOURS AGO