Doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug they believe will prevent or cure COVID-19. The FDA, CDC and top health officials started warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when Missouri's poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the dewormer.www.wfsb.com
