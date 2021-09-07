Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging
Semi-industrial trials to commence in the next phase of the EU Digital Watermarks Initiative, driven by AIM – European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next...www.argusobserver.com
Comments / 0