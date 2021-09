Of all my obscure culinary obsessions, (after all, I’m still the kid who tried to convince my mom to buy me a tandoor when I was 9) one of my most challenging to sate is Northern-style Chinese food. It started at now-closed Maison du Nord in Montreal, which I used to frequent for its hand-pulled noodles and rou jia mo. From there, my fixation only got more specific. A trip to China introduced me to Hui cuisine, the food of a Muslim ethnic group that lives in Northwestern China. I had never tasted anything like it: The combination of chile and pickled cabbage proved too much for my Uyghur guide, but I was hooked. Unfortunately, I’ve yet to find a Hui restaurant in the United States.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO