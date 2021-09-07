CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D Systems Names Chief Scientist

By 3D Systems
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. -- 3D Systems said Dr. Brent Stucker is joining the company to serve in the newly created role of chief scientist. Dr. Stucker was previously employed by Ansys Inc, a leader in engineering software solutions, where he served as director of additive manufacturing and as distinguished engineer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
