3D Systems Names Chief Scientist

3D Systems announced two additions to its industry-leading materials portfolio – Certified Scalmalloy (A) and Certified M789 (A) – to facilitate demanding industrial high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts for additive applications in markets such as aerospace, motorsports & automotive, semiconductor, energy, and moldmaking. This action enables the company’s customers to use these high-performance materials optimized for metal additive manufacturing on its Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform. Additionally, 3D Systems has worked with the material manufacturers – APWORKS and voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl – to certify these materials for use with its metal 3D printing technology. Customers now have the ability to work with the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG) to efficiently certify these materials for use with its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers – gaining a competitive advantage with faster time to market.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO