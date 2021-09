It can be easy to forget the concise blend of artistic expression, culinary science and simple geometry that goes into making a sushi roll. Few other foods rely on a chef's grasp of color, texture, shape and presentation in the same way that sushi does, and it's easy to take for granted—especially when eating food is your job. My recent visits to Itto Sushi (multiple locations, ittoutah.com), however, reinvigorated my appreciation of the artistry and creativity that sushi chefs apply to their craft day-in and day-out.

