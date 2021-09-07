CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Three Important Industry Trends in Medical Additive Manufacturing

By Andy Christensen, FSME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is getting less interesting to report on medical device applications of 3D printing due to their continued adoption across many areas of health care. That is very positive, and still these technologies are not yet routinely used in the ways that they will be in the future. I see three trends that show a path to a more mature use of 3D printing: production in hospitals and clinics, technology developments and reimbursement.

Innovate Long Island

Dual verticals help additive-manufacturing ace add on

Two distinct additive-manufacturing solutions are keeping a 3D-printing pioneer in growth mode, despite the pandemic’s lingering drag. Chem3 LLC (dba ChemCubed) produces “jettable nanocomposites” that can be molded into optical lenses, electronics components and a host of structural materials, all critical to 3D printing, which over the last decade has become an everyday thing: Everything from machine parts to houses can now be “printed” in composite materials.
TECHNOLOGY
cuereport.com

Additive Manufacturing Services Market Trend, Technology Innovations and Growth Prediction 2021-2026

The business intelligence report of Additive Manufacturing Services market enumerates all the significant factors like growth determinants, challenges, and opportunities that govern the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast timeline. According to the study, the Additive Manufacturing Services market size is slated to register a CAGR of XX...
MARKETS
sme.org

6K Additive Launches Refractory Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

On September 8, 2021, 6K Additive, a division of 6K, a producer of materials for additive manufacturing and energy storage,announced the commercial availability of refractory metal powders for additive manufacturing. Materials such as tungsten, rhenium, tungsten/rhenium and niobium-based powders used for defense, aerospace and medical industries are sought after materials for high-temperature, high-strength applications, according to the company.
INDUSTRY
sme.org

Quality for Additive Manufacturing in Orthopedics

For users of additive manufacturing, a challenge is to verify 3D printed components where absolute reliability is required—for example in the medical field. This is especially true in orthopedics, where devices are placed in a human body. SME discussed the importance of quality control with devices made from additive manufacturing...
HEALTH
austinvisuals.com

Trends of VR in the Healthcare Industry

The healthcare industry witnesses many important trends from time to time, and VR in the healthcare industry is one of the newest technologies to hit the sector. It is making its presence felt, but can actually go on to revolutionize the industry in many ways. There is virtually endless potential. When VR is combined along with quantum computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies, there are no signs of any slowing down of the innovation potential for this kind of technology. Know about the trends of VR in various aspects of the healthcare industry.
HEALTH
sme.org

Elevating Patient Care with Additive Manufacturing

The field of health care is often considered to be one of the most dynamic. The speed at which innovation is occurring—from the way surgeries are performed, to the development of new therapies—is ever more rapid. Health care providers are relying more on innovative technologies to improve patient care. With the advent of the global pandemic, timely delivery of health care was put to the test, and additive manufacturing demonstrated its power.
HEALTH
foodmanufacturing.com

Manufacturing Business Trends to Include in 2022

The global economy took a hit in almost all industries as a consequence of the pandemic. Most jobs that could be executed remotely adopted this method to protect the population by isolating them at home. But, this wasn't possible for manufacturing, and most companies had to stop production unless they were making essential products.
ECONOMY
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta metro medical manufacturing grows

The Georgia Department of Economic Development created a suppliers map on its website last year of about 360 companies that manufacture products from air purifiers to hospital beds to safety goggles and masks to ventilators. The list not only brings awareness of the vitality of the manufacturing subsector but shows its potential for future growth.
HEALTH
Health
Manufacturing
Technology
sme.org

Pandemic Shows Importance of Local Supply Chains

Perhaps no other industry in the U.S. felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its supply chain quite like the medical industry—particularly in the early stages of the pandemic, when hospitals, medical clinics, senior housing facilities and more struggled to obtain much-needed supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). Yet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sme.org

Additive to Be Part of Medical Disruption, Mayo Clinic Official Says

Additive manufacturing will be part of the disruption of health care, an official of the Mayo Clinic said today at RAPID + TCT. “We do a lot of additive manufacturing with both metals and polymers,” Mark Wehde, chair of the Mayo Clinic’s Division of Engineering, said in an address at the show held at McCormick Place in Chicago. “We’re leveraging additive manufacturing.”
HEALTH SERVICES
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

4D Printing Adds a New Dimension in Additive Manufacturing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. When I was around 10 years old, I was lucky...
TECHNOLOGY
ehrintelligence.com

Should EHR Vendors Share Health IT Patient Safety Responsibility?

- While a new CMS policy aims to improve patient safety through hospital self-assessment of EHR systems, EHR vendors should also be responsible for assessing their products to ensure they meet federal health IT standards, according to a new Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) op-ed. In August, CMS...
HEALTH
sme.org

Evolving Regulatory Landscape for 3D Printing

Not that long ago, there was a small group of forward-thinking people who saw how evolving new image processing techniques could intersect with 3D printing to create educational and planning tools to transform surgery preparation. This small group carefully handled patient data and turned them into physical replicas of the anatomy for surgeons and patients to hold in their hands, rehearse, plan, and think through a procedure before going into the operating theatre. Largely, these people and their companies began developing quality control systems to handle their data, validated cleaning and sterilization methods, registered their companies and listed their products with the FDA under a low risk, Class I product code - HWT.
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing expands healthcare print services

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd., announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produce life-like, 3D printed medical and dental anatomical models for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.
BUSINESS
sme.org

Why the Switch to Electric Vehicles May Boost Use of 3D Printing in Auto Manufacturing

General Motors Co. is pledging to only have zero-emission vehicles in its fleet by 2035. This is motivated by bans on new gas-powered cars entering the marketplace and an ever-growing emphasis on reducing emissions. Add to that events like President Biden’s executive order requiring the government’s fleet of nearly 645,000 federal vehicles to switch to electric points and it adds up to one thing: there’s a big push for EVs in the automotive industry.
TECHNOLOGY
megadoctornews.com

Mount Sinai Researchers Use Wearable Devices to Identify Psychological Effects of Pandemic

Newswise – Health care workers with high resilience or strong emotional support were protected against the effects of stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to those who had low emotional support or resilience, according to a study published September 13 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Mount Sinai researchers also found that the number of individuals with COVID-19 in the community was a significant factor associated with stress in health care workers over time.
HEALTH
sme.org

Markforged Releases Eiger Fleet

Watertown, Mass. - September 13, 2021 - Today at RAPID + TCT 2021, Markforged, creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, announced Eiger Fleet, a cloud-based software solution designed to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing operations at scale. Eiger Fleet helps to transform additive manufacturing from a small scale operation to a large globally-connected, distributed manufacturing fleet by giving organizations a secure, cloud-connected and centralized source of control over their Markforged 3D printers, users and part production.
TECHNOLOGY
Design World Network

Lightweighting military vehicles through additive manufacturing

ARRIS announced a project with the U.S. Army’s Michigan-based Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (DEVCOM GVSC) to demonstrate vehicle weight reductions through part consolidation, topology optimization, and an aligned continuous carbon fiber composite structure. The California-based manufacturing company works with high-performance composites in mass-market products, transportation, and industrial applications.
MILITARY
uthsc.edu

Yan Cui and Team Are Innovating Artificial Intelligence Approach to Address Biomedical Data Inequality

Yan Cui, PhD, associate professor in the UTHSC Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Informatics, recently received a $1.7 million grant from the National Cancer Institute for a study titled “Algorithm-based prevention and reduction of cancer health disparity arising from data inequality.”. Dr. Cui’s project aims to prevent and reduce health...
MEMPHIS, TN

