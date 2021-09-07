CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Falls, IA

UNI’s Kaleidoscope series announces spring 2022 season

uni.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is excited to announce its Kaleidoscope series is back with live, in-person shows for the spring 2022 season. Premiering in January, the spring season of the series that has reached more than 625,000 young people in Iowa since its inception in 2000 will consist of 10 fun-filled, educational shows for children of every age. The lineup features classics such as Eric Carle's “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” up-and-coming musical acts like The Reminders and interactive experiences that take students beyond the classroom – exploring space, stars and the galaxy.

insideuni.uni.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Entertainment
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Cedar Falls, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy