UNI’s Kaleidoscope series announces spring 2022 season

The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is excited to announce its Kaleidoscope series is back with live, in-person shows for the spring 2022 season. Premiering in January, the spring season of the series that has reached more than 625,000 young people in Iowa since its inception in 2000 will consist of 10 fun-filled, educational shows for children of every age. The lineup features classics such as Eric Carle's “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” up-and-coming musical acts like The Reminders and interactive experiences that take students beyond the classroom – exploring space, stars and the galaxy.