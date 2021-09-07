CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice 2021: French Thriller 'Full Time' is a Riveting Festival Discovery

By Alex Billington
Our modern world is all about hustle, hustle, hustle. Work, work, work. Get out there, bust your ass, never take breaks. That's the only way most people can make money, keep their job, and live their lives in these times. There's no easy way out, especially when there's so many people willing to work and everyone wants a nice job. This French thriller titled À Plein Temps, which translates Full Time, is a story about one woman, a single mother with two young kids, trying to survive a week from hell. It is one of the best films I've seen at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, a riveting and exciting discovery that thrilled me completely. I'm always so glad to stumble across and enjoy films like this, a film that I knew absolutely nothing about until this festival, and haven't heard of before because this is the film's world premiere. But now that I've seen it, I'm happy to rave about it, and hopefully bring some extra attention to it because this film needs to be seen.

Deadline

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Venice Comedy ‘Official Competition’ Scores France Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Following a tussle for rights in the territory, Protagonist Pictures has closed a French all-rights deal with Wild Bunch for well-received comedy Official Competition, starring Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Oscar Martínez. The Spanish-language film, produced by MediaPro Studio, recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In Official Competition, Cruz plays renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie. Banderas will star as Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero, and joining them is Argentinian actor Oscar Martínez (The Distinguished Citizen, Wild Tales), who plays radical theatre actor Iván Torres. Pic...
MOVIES
Collider

Venice Film Festival: Audrey Diwan's 'Happening' Takes Home the Golden Lion, Read the Full List of Winners

The 78th annual Venice Film Festival recently concluded with one of the most exciting awards ceremonies in the festival’s history. Whether you wanted to see an entertainment industry satire or a medieval drama, the chances that Venice screened the film for you were high. In both the main competition and the Horizons Sidebar sections, jury president Bong Joon-ho selected the best of an already stacked lineup of films.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Women rule 2021 Venice Film Festival Awards as French abortion drama ‘Happening’ wins Golden Lion; Penélope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion take top prizes

The French abortion drama Happening from Audrey Diwan has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Diwan is only the 6th woman to win the festival’s top prize after Margarethe von Trotta, Agnès Varda, Mira Nair, Sofia Coppola, and Chloé Zhao. It marks the first time in Venice history that women have won the Golden Lion in back to back years.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Palme d'Or Winner 'Titane' from Julia Ducournau

"Dazzling, horrifying, tender." Neon has dropped a sizzling new red band US trailer for Julia Ducournau's Titane, the Palme d'Or winner at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year. One of my favorite films of the festival, this shocked and rocked the Croisette and was chosen by jury president Spike Lee as the big winner at the famous festival this summer. Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. "Titane" – A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys. It stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, along with Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. This is a great trailer, confusing but that's exactly as it should be. And one of my quotes from my Cannes review is included and I dig it: "Not what you're expecting… not what anyone is expecting." Perfect quote for this film that I don't want to tell you anything about before you see it. Check it out below.
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: ‘L’Événement’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘Hand Of God’ Takes Grand Jury Prize, Jane Campion Best Director, Penelope Cruz Best Actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal Best Screenplay – Full List

UPDATED with full winners list: French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has become the sixth female director to win the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, with her 1963-set abortion drama L’Evénement (Happening). She’s also the second in a row after Chloé Zhao took last year’s Lion with Nomadland. An emotional Diwan said Saturday: “I did this movie with anger. I did it with desire, also my heart and my head. I wanted Happening to be an experience, a journey in the skin of this young woman.” In the film, Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) is a bright young student with a promising future...
MOVIES
First Showing

Cecilia Milocco in Swedish Apartment Horror 'Knocking' Trailer #2

"Gripping from first scene to last." Yellow Veil Pictures has revealed the full official trailer for the Swedish psychological horror indie film Knocking, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The first teaser dropped last month, and the film opens in October. A woman leaves a psychiatric ward after a nervous breakdown, only to start hearing mysterious knocking sounds in her new apartment. Molly's new life then begins to unravel as the knocking and soon more screams intensify. Cecilia Milocco stars as Molly, along with Albin Grenholm, Ville Virtanen, Krister Kern, Alexander Salzberger, Charlotta Åkerblom. Described as "a timely psychological horror thriller built on very real human fears and anxieties, skillfully lensed with claustrophobic precision by Hannes Krantz and given a pulsing score by Martin Dirkov." If you're creeped out by any of this footage or the knocking, you need to see this film.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: With Sundown, Michel Franco Methodically Keeps His Audience Off-Balance

Writer-director Michel Franco throws the first curveball early during his latest film Sundown. We’ve already spent a bit of time with his quartet of European characters vacationing in Acapulco to make a few assumptions before workaholic Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) leans over to the quietly satisfied Neil (Tim Roth) and thanks him for coming along. Why wouldn’t he have? Isn’t he her husband and her kids’ father? He might be. Perhaps Alice and Neil are in the middle of a separation wherein he only agreed to come for appearances? It’s not like his laconic demeanor is giving anything away, though, so we’ll just have to wait until Franco decides to share the answer. And it won’t be the last time.
MOVIES

