CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Citrus Pear Co-Founder Recognized as Young Registered Dietitian of the Year

idahofallsmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS—McKenzie Rockwood, registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and co-founder of Citrus Pear dinners, was recently recognized as a 2021 Young Dietitian of the Year by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics—the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. Now representing over 100,000 certified practitioners, their Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year program honors those who demonstrate outstanding leadership and service to the nutrition and dietetics profession.

www.idahofallsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Health
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietitian#Logan Regional Hospital#Salt Lake Magazine#Women In Business
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy