Citrus Pear Co-Founder Recognized as Young Registered Dietitian of the Year

IDAHO FALLS—McKenzie Rockwood, registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and co-founder of Citrus Pear dinners, was recently recognized as a 2021 Young Dietitian of the Year by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics—the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. Now representing over 100,000 certified practitioners, their Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year program honors those who demonstrate outstanding leadership and service to the nutrition and dietetics profession.