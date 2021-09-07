CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Rock 4 Alzheimers This Sunday at Bad Habit in St. Joseph

By Laura Bradshaw
 8 days ago
Alzheimers is a horrible disease that affects so many families. It's one of those diseases that can make you forget people who are very close to you. This is horrible for both the person who has the disease, but also for everyone close to the person. Alzheimers can affect people in different ways, but it is always something that is debilitating for both the individual as well as their family and friends.

Giant Cirque de Soleil Water Thing is in Crossroads Mall Prkg Lot

Have you seen this? I just happened by this on Tuesday as it was bring set up. Mostly all you can see from the outside is a whole bunch of tents. And it looks fairly massive. I have seen Cirque shows before, but not with a water feature. This is called a "Water Circus". And it begins tomorrow (September 9) and runs through Sunday the 12th. It's just a one weekend show. But there are a few times set up for shows. Tickets are on sale now and run anywhere from $10 for a child and up to $50 for an adult.
