CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Trailer for Eva Husson's 'Mothering Sunday' with Odessa Young

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I want to write about life…" "…pain and anguish…" "Pleasure!" Lionsgate UK has unveiled the first official trailer for the romance Mothering Sunday, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing Out of Competition. The film is also screening at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals this fall, following its initial premiere. Adapted from the novel by Graham Swift, the film is about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. It's described as an "luminous, intensely moving tale" of romance and love, "but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever." The film stars Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor as the secret lovers, along with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. Another passionate forbidden love period piece, this received some good reviews out of Cannes. If you're into these kind of romantic stories, then this is definitely a must see trailer.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer, poster and images for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

Universal Pictures has released a trailer, poster and images for the upcoming drama Belfast. Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film centres on a young boy and his working class family in 1960s Northern Ireland and features a cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Lara McDonnell, and Ciaran Hinds; take a look here…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Heart-Pounding First Trailer For Netflix’s The Guilty Debuts

Jake Gyllenhaal is operator 625 in the upcoming Netflix film, The Guilty. The full trailer for the movie dropped today, and it takes viewers on a wild wide from the very beginning. In a set of clips, 911 emergency operator 625 handles routine calls during his shift. He’s doing a...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Women are the unsung heroes in trailer for documentary ‘Mothers of the Revolution’

Universal Pictures has debuted the trailer for the powerful documentary ‘Mothers of the Revolution.’. The feature-length documentary tells the story of the extraordinary women behind the Greenham Common Peace Camp. Narrated by Glenda Jackson and featuring interviews with key participants including Julie Christie and Rebecca Johnson, alongside archive footage from...
TV & VIDEOS
batonrougenews.net

Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to star in 'Sanctuary'

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor Margaret Qualley will star as a dominatrix opposite Christopher Abbott in the thriller 'Sanctuary', directed by Zachary Wigon, the shooting for which just wrapped in New York. According to Variety, written by the co-creator of 'Homecoming' Micah Bloomberg, the film has been produced by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenda Jackson
Person
Odessa Young
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Colin Firth
darkhorizons.com

New Trailers: Sunday, Bergman, Pokemon

The official trailer is out for French filmmaker Eva Husson’s film adaptation of “Mothering Sunday” starring Odessa Young, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth. Set in 1924, a house maid finds herself alone on Mother’s Day while her employers are out and she gets to spend an afternoon of...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Joaquin Phoenix's first movie since Joker gets a new trailer

A24 has released the first trailer for C'mon C'mon, a heartfelt new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, and Jaboukie Young-White also star.
MOVIES
Teen Vogue

Cameron Boyce's Final Movie “Runt” Gets First Trailer

The official trailer for Cameron Boyce’s highly-anticipated final film, Runt, has finally arrived. 1091 Pictures recently dropped the first trailer for the movie, which will be available on-demand on October 19, after its initial theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on October 1. The trailer shows Cameron in the titular role of Cal, a regular high school student with a regular side job, a cute dog, a penchant for art, and a huge crush. It all seems pretty normal until things turn sour when Cal is confronted about his feelings for Gabby (Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand) and things escalate, leading to school violence and more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Mothering Sunday#First Trailer#Lionsgate#French#Sun#Sony Pictures Classics
Gamespot

The First Trailer For Netflix's Midnight Mass Teases Catholic Horror

In the last several years, Mike Flanagan has become a cornerstone of Netflix's horror content, delivering critically acclaimed series like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. But this year, the writer/director isn't taking us to another haunted house--he's taking us to an island that may or may not be infested by some kind of supernatural evil.
TV & VIDEOS
film-book.com

MOTHERING SUNDAY (2021) Movie Trailer: Odessa Young & Josh O’Connor have a Secret Affair in Eva Husson’s Romance Film

Eva Husson‘s Mothering Sunday (2021) UK movie trailer has been released by Lionsgate. The Mothering Sunday stars Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Sopo Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. Crew. Alice Birch wrote the screenplay for the Mothering Sunday. Morgan Kibby created the music for the film....
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Train to Busan director’s Netflix horror series gets first trailer

Yeon Sang-ho, director of the incredible South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan, has a new Netflix TV series on the way. Hellbound is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and the first trailer has been released. The show is based on a digital comic Sang-ho co-wrote with...
MOVIES
First Showing

Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly in 'South of Heaven' Official Trailer

"You have pushed a desperate man a little too far here." RLJE Films has released the official trailer for a dark crime thriller titled South of Heaven, directed by Israeli filmmaker Aharon Keshales (of Rabies and Big Bad Wolves). This film is arriving on VOD in October for anyone interested in checking it out, despite not hitting any festivals or otherwise. Convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life - but unfortunately it's just not that simple. South of Heaven stars Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Mike Colter, and Shea Whigham. A very strange mix of vibes in this, with Sudeikis playing such a warm, friendly person and everyone else so cold and vicious. Hard to tell if it's worth a watch.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
First Showing

New US Trailer for Palme d'Or Winner 'Titane' from Julia Ducournau

"Dazzling, horrifying, tender." Neon has dropped a sizzling new red band US trailer for Julia Ducournau's Titane, the Palme d'Or winner at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year. One of my favorite films of the festival, this shocked and rocked the Croisette and was chosen by jury president Spike Lee as the big winner at the famous festival this summer. Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. "Titane" – A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys. It stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, along with Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. This is a great trailer, confusing but that's exactly as it should be. And one of my quotes from my Cannes review is included and I dig it: "Not what you're expecting… not what anyone is expecting." Perfect quote for this film that I don't want to tell you anything about before you see it. Check it out below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'A Cop Movie' from Mexico

"There are good cops and there are bad cops." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a highly praised, award-winning documentary titled A Cop Movie, which is a title that sounds like it's an intense thriller about police in Mexico but it's something else entirely. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an award for editing, and it arrives on Netflix this fall. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as "the love patrol." Two professional actors undergo an immersive process to join the police force in Mexico City. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable film, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system. "I came to the conclusion that performing is an essential part of a police officer's life. From the moment they put on the uniform, they are playing a part, which extends throughout their workday, displaying a strength they don’t have or helping with something they are not prepared for." A clever questioning of the very concept of cops.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

There's a Marvel Easter Egg Hidden in Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast'

Living in the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means your favorite superheroes can pop up anywhere in the multiverse — including prestige awards dramas set in the 1960s. That’s precisely what happens in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which saw a triumphant premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday night. The emotional, loosely autobiographical project follows a 9-year-old boy living through the political tumult of Northern Ireland in the 1960s.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Look at Olivia Wilde's Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Arriving 2022

Hello, darling… New Line Cinema has revealed a first look teaser for the film Don't Worry Darling, the next feature directed by actress Olivia Wilde following her acclaimed debut Booksmart a few years ago. The mysterious suburban crime thriller film is now set to open in September 2022, delayed from initial plans for a release this year. There is not that much known abut this project so far. A 1950's housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. The impressive ensemble cast features Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Harry Styles, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, Kate Berlant, Dita Von Teese, Sydney Chandler, and Asif Ali. There's barely 12 seconds of footage in this first teaser, but it's plenty enough to get my attention. Huh. I wonder what exactly is going on in here…?
MOVIES
First Showing

US Trailer for Blerta Basholli's Award-Winning Film 'Hive' from Kosovo

"We're not doing this just for you, but for ourselves. For all of us." Zeitgeist Films has released an official US trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning indie drama titled Hive, marking the feature directorial debut of talented Kosovan filmmaker Blerta Basholli. This won three awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year - the Audience Award, Directing Award, and Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema section. Fahrije's husband has been missing since the war in Kosovo. She sets up her own small business to provide for her kids, but as she fights against a patriarchal society that does not support her, she soon faces a crucial decision. Against the backdrop of Eastern Europe's civil unrest and its lingering misogyny, Fahrije and the women of her village join in a struggle to find hope in the face of an uncertain future. Hive is described as "a pithy, devastating portrait of loss and our uphill journeys to freedom." The film features Yllka Gashi as Fahrije. This would play as a superb double feature with the doc film Honeyland as well. Check it out below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Charlotte Gainsbourg & Niels Schneider in 'Suzanna Andler' US Trailer

"I'm the French Riviera's most cheated on wife. Did you know?" Icarus Films has released the official US trailer for an indie French romantic drama called Suzanna Andler, adapted from the Marguerite Duras play of the same name. This first premiered at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival earlier in the year, and at the Hong Kong Film Festival, and arrives in theaters in the US starting in October. Trapped in marriage to a wealthy, unfaithful businessman, a middle aged mother takes a break and goes with her young lover to a Riviera beach house where she plans a family vacation for the summer. "This day, this break in her routine, in this new house, will mark a turning point in her life." Suzanna Andler stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as Suzanna Andler, with Niels Schneider, Nathan Willcocks, and Julia Roy. This seems like an explicitly French exploration of infidelity and marriage, and how hard it is to break free from love. Check it out below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy