CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Shepherd' Set on a Hazy Island

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Something's haunting you, Mr. Black. I can see it." Darkland Dist. in the UK has released an official trailer for a British horror film titled Shepherd, the latest from Welsh filmmaker Russell Owen (Welcome to the Majority and Inmate Zero). This will be premiering at the 2021 London Film Festival first before opening in the UK this fall, though there's no US date set yet. When a deadly secret rots the mind of a grieving widower, the decision to work alone on a deserted island morphs into a terrifying race to save his sanity and his own life. One mans spiraling madness meets a vengeful supernatural force. What starts as the perfect wind-swept escape becomes a race to save his sanity and his life. Starring Tom Hughes, Kate Dickie, Gaia Weiss, and Greta Scacchi. This has a really cute dog in this trailer, I'm just really worried something bad is going to happen to it. Hopefully not but you never know with horror. This looks pretty damn good - and terrifying.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Stuns With First Trailer

The Matrix Resurrections dropped its first trailer Thursday morning, and the tease was eye-popping with astonishing visuals that fans have come to expect from the beloved sci-fi franchise. The first look at the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. installment continued the story of Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) seemingly once again trapped inside the simulated reality controlled by machines. The preview sets up that Anderson, aka Neo does not seem to remember his past or who he is, while he discusses his dreams with a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. Neo and Trinity apparently do not know each other...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Frightening Trailer for the Haunted House Horror Film NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE

Netflix is going to be unloading a new cool-looking haunted house horror movie just in time for the Halloween season titled No One Gets Out Alive, and I love that title for a horror movie! This frightening film centers around an immigrant named Ambar who is in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.
MOVIES
Collider

The 9 Scariest Horror Trailers

Horror movies can be a great source unnerving fun and the same can be said for their respective trailers. Bite-sized versions of longer scary fare, these trailers can be an art form in themselves as examples of how to convey a movie’s atmosphere, tone, and scariness without lapsing into either self-parody or spoiling everything in the features they’re promoting. This is a delicate balancing act that not every horror film trailer is up to the task of accomplishing.
MOVIES
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Horror Thriller 'There's Someone Inside Your House'

"You guys just are who you are! You don't have any secrets…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a creepy new horror thriller titled There's Someone Inside Your House, from director Patrick Brice of the two Creep films. The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings. The premise involves a killer who haunts his victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. Definitely seems to be some social commentary basked into this. The full cast features Sydney Park as Makani, with Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Diego Josef, Sarah Dugdale, Burkely Duffield, William MacDonald, Jesse LaTourette, Andrew Dunbar, & Markian Tarasiuk. This is an obvious Netflix trailer, with catchy music and lots of vibrant imagery along with all the slasher horror. Might be fun?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Scacchi
Person
Kate Dickie
Person
Eric Black
flickeringmyth.com

Not the bees! Watch the trailer for horror Royal Jelly

Uncork’d Entertainment has released a poster and trailer for writer-director Sean Riley’s upcoming horror Royal Jelly which stars Elizabeth McCoy as Aster, a reclusive high school bee enthusiast who finds herself held captive by Tresa (Sherry Lattanzi), her mysterious mentor with a grotesque plan; take a look here…. When Aster,...
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

The first trailer for “Cinderella” is here

Once upon a time … a young singer who, in addition to incredible musical talent, her hot star boyfriend Shawn Mendes and a wonderful curly mane, is not only successful with her song, but is now also becoming a princess!. Did you know that? This is how Shawn Mendes and...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No One Gets Out Alive in trailer for new Netflix horror

Netflix has released a poster and trailer for director Santiago Menghini’s upcoming horror No One Gets Out Alive. Based on Adam Nevill’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film follows immigrant Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) on her search of the American Dream until she finds herself trapped in a living nightmare when she’s forced to take a room in a near derelict boarding house.
TV & VIDEOS
gamespew.com

Psychological Horror In Sound Mind Has a New Gameplay Trailer

In Sound Mind’s latest trailer shows this psychological horror title in action and is intended to whet your appetite for its impending release. We’re certainly looking forward to getting our hands on In Sound Mind. We got our hands on a preview version earlier this year and it left us suitably unsettled, though we felt the combat sections needed work. We were definitely drawn into its mysteries and it left us with plenty of questions which we’re hoping will be resolved when it arrives later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural Horror#Horror Film#First Trailer For#British#Mans#Gc Films
Gamespot

The First Trailer For Netflix's Midnight Mass Teases Catholic Horror

In the last several years, Mike Flanagan has become a cornerstone of Netflix's horror content, delivering critically acclaimed series like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. But this year, the writer/director isn't taking us to another haunted house--he's taking us to an island that may or may not be infested by some kind of supernatural evil.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Train to Busan director’s Netflix horror series gets first trailer

Yeon Sang-ho, director of the incredible South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan, has a new Netflix TV series on the way. Hellbound is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and the first trailer has been released. The show is based on a digital comic Sang-ho co-wrote with...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for horror Demigod starring Rachel Nichols

Ahead of its release this October, a poster and trailer have arrived online for director Miles Doleac’s upcoming horror Demigod which stars Rachel Nichols (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) as a woman who returns to her birthplace following the death of her grandfather, only to find a terrifying secret awaits; take a look here…
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for 'Bergman Island' Starring Tim Roth & Vicky Krieps

"All this calm and perfection… I find it oppressive." IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the indie drama Bergman Island, the latest film from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (who is one of my personal favorites). This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and was one of my favorite films of the festival. In Bergman Island, an American filmmaking couple go to the island where Ingmar Bergman was inspired and find that the lines between reality and fiction star to blur. It was filmed back in 2018 on the island Fårö in Sweden. Talented actors Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star, with Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. I've been a fan of Mia Hansen-Løve for years (interviewed her in 2016) and this is yet another excellent and intellectual creation in her oeuvre. I wrote a glowing review of the film at Cannes, saying it's "another light and breezy walk-and-talk film" about relationships and an exploration of how to be inspired by the past. I highly recommend this.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

Wicked Creepy Trailer For a Great Looking Horror Film Titled SHEPHERD

I’ve got a trailer here for you to watch for a great-looking supernatural horror film titled Shepherd. This thing looks like it’s going to deliver up some awesome thrills and chills! I really loved what I saw in this creepy-ass trailer and I’m excited to watch this movie!. The movie...
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Edgar Wright's London Horror 'Last Night in Soho'

"This is the closest most people ever get to their dreams." Focus Features has released a second trailer for Edgar Wright's London horror-thriller titled Last Night in Soho, opening in October. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) to great early buzz. This psychological horror is inspired by other great British horror films, like Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Polanski's Repulsion. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The exquisite cast stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. I recently caught this in Venice and really enjoyed it, it's something new from Edgar but just as great as all of his previously films. He warns that this trailer shows a lot - if you want to steer clear & save reveals for when you catch the film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

IFC Midnight Takes U.S. Rights to Nordic Supernatural Horror ‘The Innocents’

IFC Midnight has picked up the U.S. rights to Eskil Vogt’s Cannes festival favorite The Innocents, snatching up the Nordic supernatural horror film from Protagonist, who are handling world sales. The feature is a low-tech but high-concept coming-of-age film about a group of young children who develop supernatural powers. As they experiment with their newfound abilities, what starts as innocent play soon takes a darker turn as small cruelties escalate towards violence. The film stars a cast of children — Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim and Sam Ashraf — all under the age of 12 at the...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Victoria and Game of Thrones stars' new horror movie

Victoria and Game of Thrones stars face solitary terror in the first trailer for Shepherd. This official selection for the BFI London Film Festival 2021 has unveiled its new footage ahead of making its world premiere at the fest on October 14. Tom Hughes — who plays playwright Kit Marlowe...
MOVIES
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'A Cop Movie' from Mexico

"There are good cops and there are bad cops." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a highly praised, award-winning documentary titled A Cop Movie, which is a title that sounds like it's an intense thriller about police in Mexico but it's something else entirely. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an award for editing, and it arrives on Netflix this fall. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as "the love patrol." Two professional actors undergo an immersive process to join the police force in Mexico City. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable film, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system. "I came to the conclusion that performing is an essential part of a police officer's life. From the moment they put on the uniform, they are playing a part, which extends throughout their workday, displaying a strength they don’t have or helping with something they are not prepared for." A clever questioning of the very concept of cops.
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Good Madam is a South African Horror Tale That Utilizes the Supernatural to Explore Traumatic History

A matriarch passes and the family swarms to poach whatever they can in the aftermath. Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa) tells herself it won’t matter—she’s been the one taking care of her grandmother and thus has a claim over that which she has called her home for years, but “fair” doesn’t factor where tradition is concerned. Her uncle (the eldest) allows Tsidi’s cousins to put her in her place as new construction plans made while the recently departed was still alive become colored as some sort of hostile takeover. And then he joins the chorus by telling her what she did means nothing. He decides who gets the house. Tsidi subsequently packs her things, steals her grandmother’s coat, and leaves with her daughter Winnie (Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya).
MOVIES
Empire

Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass Trailer Brings Madness And Miracles to A Remote Island In Netflix Horror

If there’s been a name in horror to watch in recent years, it’s Mike Flanagan – the director behind must-see movies like Oculus, Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, and the man behind Netflix’s smash-hit series The Haunting Of Hill House and last year’s Bly Manor. His original stories are just as impressive as his top-tier adaptations of Stephen King novels and classic ghost tales, which makes his brand new Netflix show Midnight Mass very exciting indeed – a seven-part horror series, with all episodes helmed by Flanagan himself (as with Hill House). Check out the trailer here:
TV SERIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Palme d'Or Winner 'Titane' from Julia Ducournau

"Dazzling, horrifying, tender." Neon has dropped a sizzling new red band US trailer for Julia Ducournau's Titane, the Palme d'Or winner at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year. One of my favorite films of the festival, this shocked and rocked the Croisette and was chosen by jury president Spike Lee as the big winner at the famous festival this summer. Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. "Titane" – A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys. It stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, along with Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. This is a great trailer, confusing but that's exactly as it should be. And one of my quotes from my Cannes review is included and I dig it: "Not what you're expecting… not what anyone is expecting." Perfect quote for this film that I don't want to tell you anything about before you see it. Check it out below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy