Astros Prospect Report: September 6th
Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (62-45) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE) Solomon got the start and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 6 innings of work. The Skeeters got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 2nd on a Papierski RBI groundout and a run on an error. In the 5th, Dawson added some insurance with a solo HR. Scrubb, Scheetz, and Blanco all had scoreless innings to close it out.www.chatsports.com
