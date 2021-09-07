CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking shows pandemic impact

 9 days ago

LONDON and NEW YORK (ICIS) -- ICIS has announced its annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies listing of global producers ranked by 2020 sales. Germany-based BASF is the world's largest chemical company with sales of $72.3bn in 2020, down just 0.3% versus 2019. China-based Sinopec was second with $57.0bn in...

Daily Camera

Boulder PE firm sells plastics maker to chemical company

Grey Mountain Partners closed on the sale of portfolio firm Dimex LLC to an affiliate of Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE: WLK). News of the deal broke Aug. 3. A purchase price wasn’t disclosed but an Aug. 3 regulatory filing by Houston-based Westlake Chemical said its wholly owned subsidiary Rome Delaware Corp. was buying Dimex parent DX Acquisition Corp.
BOULDER, CO
Top Company 2021: Energy

In its 34th year, ColoradoBiz‘s Top Company honors the Colorado companies that have drive, determination, a vision and a plan and are ultimately making the state a better place to live and work. These three companies – one winner and two finalists – represent the 2021 Top Companies in Energy.
BUSINESS
Top Company 2021: Manufacturing

In its 34th year, ColoradoBiz‘s Top Company honors the Colorado companies that have drive, determination, a vision and a plan and are ultimately making the state a better place to live and work. These two companies – one winner and one finalist – represent the 2021 Top Companies in Manufacturing.
BUSINESS
Agri-nutrients key for global food security

LONDON (ICIS)--Fertilizers will be "critical to the future of global food security", delegates at the 11th Agri-Nutrients Conference organised by the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) heard on Wednesday. Speakers noted the agri-food chain, including producers, technology providers and farmers, as well as policy makers, need to come together...
INDUSTRY
4 Top Specialty Chemical Stocks to Buy on Demand Strength

The specialty chemical industry has rebounded from the crisis wrought by coronavirus, taking succour from an uptick in demand in key markets including automotive and construction. The upturn in global industrial and manufacturing activities bodes well for the industry. With the reopening of the major economies around the world, demand...
INDUSTRY
PODCAST: Bulk liquid chemical shipping sinks, container market soars

BARCELONA (ICIS)--Shippers of global bulk liquid chemicals are suffering from oversupply, poor demand and low rates in contrast to the container market which is very buoyant. Oversupply caused by petroleum, jet-fuel carriers switch to chemicals. Demand low due to a shortage of product to transport. Some owners dry-dock ships. Tanker...
INDUSTRY
Petroleum Solvent Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Sinopec,PetroChina,Gguangjv Energy,British Petroleum

Global Petroleum Solvent Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Petroleum Solvent market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Petroleum Solvent market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
TOPIC PAGE: Sustainability in the fertilizers industry

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Mark Milam 13-Sep-21 23:40 HOUSTON (ICIS)--Australian fertilizer developer Minbos Resources announced that it has completed a 14-tonne bulk sample, targeting phosphate rock material from the high-grade zone at its Cabinda Phosphate project in Angola.
INDUSTRY
TOPIC PAGE: Coronavirus, oil price direction – impact on chemicals

The outgoing chief economist at US trade group the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Kevin Swift, analyses the impact of Storm Ida and reflects on the key changes which have shaped the chemical industry over the last 30 years. Tune in to the Think Tank podcast as Will Beacham speaks with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Water companies face chemical supply disruption

The Environment Agency has told water firms they can temporarily reduce the amount of chemicals used for the treatment of waste water. The move comes in response to problems in the chemical supply chain caused by the lorry driver shortage. Water UK said there was no shortage of the chemicals,...
INDUSTRY
Water and sewerage companies may be allowed to discharge effluent that has not been properly treated due to chemical shortages caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

The Environment Agency (EA) has told water and sewerage companies that they may be allowed to discharge effluent that has not been properly treated due to chemical shortages caused by Brexit and the pandemic. It said some of the firms may not be able to comply with the conditions because...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
