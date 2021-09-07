INSIGHT: Europe BDO market to be defined by self-sufficiency, tightness in 2022

Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, China takes the centre of the stage once again as Retail Sales slump and Industrial Production disappoints. That comes on the heels of weaker US inflation overnight. We discuss the implications for equities and growth and debate the transitory versus sticky inflation argument. A quick look at the rest of the week and next is interspersed with a discussion on energy with a focus on the UK and Britain. Jeffrey is getting nervous about natural gas prices. The UK inflation data, just released, is also worthy of a mention.

