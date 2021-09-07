CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIGHT: Europe BDO market to be defined by self-sufficiency, tightness in 2022

ICIS Chemical Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (ICIS)--The European butanediol (BDO) market has changed radically during 2021, with domestic supply of material becoming much more important due to disrupted global tradeflows. Previously regular imports from Asia have been sharply reduced by multiple factors including soaring logistics costs, limited vessel space and price increases in Asia that...

www.icis.com

sgbonline.com

361° Europe Appoint New Marketing Manager

361° Europe announced that Bryce Sage has been appointed as marketing manager. Sage will be responsible for managing the development, promotion and positioning of the brand focused on expanding across Europe. Sage joins the team from Brooks Running having spent two and a half years in the company’s EMEA office....
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

AirLiquide, Total plan blue hydrogen capacity for France

LONDON (ICIS)--France’s TotalEnergies and Air Liquide are planning to decarbonise 255 tonne/day of hydrogen production at TotalEnergies’ Normandy platform with the aim of developing the world’s first blue hydrogen network, the groups announced on Tuesday. However, the plant could still produce grey hydrogen up to 2030. Under a long-term contract...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Does Germany Need New Gas?

LONDON-- Germany will retire a large total of baseload power generation over the next decade, increasing the country’s need for grid flexibility. The latest paper published by the ICIS analytics team covers potential routes for new gas capacity: “Filling the Supply Gap: Does Germany Need New Gas?” ICIS Energy market reporter Laura Mendes talks with analyst Roy Manuell to explore the findings on this paper.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Ukrainian January-August PE imports down 6% year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Polyethylene (PE) imports to the Ukrainian market totalled 171,100 tonnes in the first eight months of 2021, down by 6% year on year. Imports of all PE grades decreased, according to MRC’s DataScope report. August’s PE imports to Ukraine grew to 25,900 tonnes from 23,400 tonnes in July, with...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Market Insights Podcast (Episode 237)

Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, China takes the centre of the stage once again as Retail Sales slump and Industrial Production disappoints. That comes on the heels of weaker US inflation overnight. We discuss the implications for equities and growth and debate the transitory versus sticky inflation argument. A quick look at the rest of the week and next is interspersed with a discussion on energy with a focus on the UK and Britain. Jeffrey is getting nervous about natural gas prices. The UK inflation data, just released, is also worthy of a mention.
RETAIL
ICIS Chemical Business

Russia January-August PVC production up by 5%

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s overall production of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) increased by 5% in the first eight months of 2021, according to MRC’s ScanPlast report. August production of unmixed PVC increased to 83,600 tonnes versus 64,600 tonnes a month earlier, coinciding with the end of scheduled turnarounds at two producers in July.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

EU Plans 'Chips Act' to Promote Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday for a new chipmaking "ecosystem", to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semiconductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers. The United States last year announced its CHIPS for America Act aimed at boosting...
TECHNOLOGY
ICIS Chemical Business

TTF, NBP jump on UK power outage in volatile session

LONDON (ICIS)--The ICIS TTF October ’21 market closed at another record high of $24.26/MMBtu on 15 September, up 6% from Tuesday’s close, as supply concerns continue to rattle the European gas market. But the contract traded substantially higher in the morning on Wednesday as European gas and power markets were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

UK-France interconnector fire adds to UK power supply woes

LONDON (ICIS)--UK energy margins were further pressured after a fire took the 2GW UK-France electricity interconnector (IFA1) offline on 15 September. Both electricity and gas prices surged in the early part of Wednesday’s session in response to the fire, as an additional 1GW was removed. Baseload Day-ahead prices surged in response, climbing to £480/MWh, £95/MWh higher than its previous close.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Bulk liquid chemical shipping sinks, container market soars

BARCELONA (ICIS)--Shippers of global bulk liquid chemicals are suffering from oversupply, poor demand and low rates in contrast to the container market which is very buoyant. Oversupply caused by petroleum, jet-fuel carriers switch to chemicals. Demand low due to a shortage of product to transport. Some owners dry-dock ships. Tanker...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Petroleum Solvent Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Sinopec,PetroChina,Gguangjv Energy,British Petroleum

Global Petroleum Solvent Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Petroleum Solvent market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Petroleum Solvent market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Sustainability in the fertilizers industry

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Mark Milam 13-Sep-21 23:40 HOUSTON (ICIS)--Australian fertilizer developer Minbos Resources announced that it has completed a 14-tonne bulk sample, targeting phosphate rock material from the high-grade zone at its Cabinda Phosphate project in Angola.
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: Asian MEG sees support from feedstock cost, improving demand

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch ICIS editor Judith Wang discuss the latest developments in the Asian MEG market. Firm feedstock cost provides support on MEG prices. More restocking to be expected amid peak demand season. Visit the ICIS Coronavirus topic page for analysis of the impact on chemical markets and links to latest...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Tight Crypto Market Range As Compressed Spring

The crypto market remains in limbo and resembles a compressed spring at the same time. Bitcoin is trading slightly below $46,000 on Tuesday morning, ending the sluggish slide of the previous six days. Strictly speaking, the cryptocurrency market does not look over-sold to be unequivocally attractive for short- and medium-term...
MARKETS
ICIS Chemical Business

Europe top stories: weekly summary

LONDON (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Europe for the week ended 10 September. The fourth quarter is rapidly approaching, which means the European phenol market is again turning its attention towards adder talks. The EU must set a mandatory target for recycled content in plastic packaging...
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Shipping woes, inclement weather hound Asia petrochemical trades

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Asia’s petrochemical trades still face grave logistics challenges recently compounded by inclement weather, preventing regional producers from taking full advantage of strong demand in the west. Ocean freight rates continue to soar due to a global shortage of vessels and congestions at major ports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
WEATHER
ICIS Chemical Business

Saudi Arabia revises up Q2 economic growth to 1.8%

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Saudi Arabia's economy expanded by 1.8% year on year in the second quarter, revised higher from the initial projection of a 1.5% growth, official data showed on Monday. Non-oil sector growth in the second quarter was revised lower to 8.4% from 10.1% earlier, the General Authority for Statistics said...
WORLD
ICIS Chemical Business

Latest data show China could become PP net exporter by 2026 and net exporter of 3.7m tonnes in 2031

DO YOU WANT the good news or bad news first? This is of course a rhetorical question because I cannot hear what you are saying. I have therefore independently decided to give you the good news first: ICIS forecasts that only 33% of total global net imports of polypropylene (PP) will be driven by China in 2021-2031 versus 66% in the case of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

