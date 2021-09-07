CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom DeLonge says Mark Hoppus has completed chemotherapy

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge shared some uplifting news about his former band mate Mark Hoppus, revealing that he’s finished with chemotherapy. Hoppus, who was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at age 49, had been undergoing treatment to combat the illness. Taking to Instagram, DeLonge shared a screenshot from...

