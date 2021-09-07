CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') The Company announces that, further to its news release dated August 27, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the 'BCSC') has accepted the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'). The BCSC issued the MCTO on August 31, 2021. The application for the MCTO was made by the Company voluntarily due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the 'Annual Filings').

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Press Release Star Alliance Int'l Corp, a Gold Sector Company, To Commence Application Process to Up-list to The OTCQB Venture Market

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing the Application Process to list on the OTCQB Venture Market to enhance transparency and continue to accomplish its Business Plan. For updates please visit www.staralliancemines.com.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Pacific Ventures Group Announces Monthly Record Revenue of $4.3 Million for July 2021, a 68% Increase over July 2020

New and Existing Customers Continue to Increase Business. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the 'Company'), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that the Company generated $4.3 million revenue in the month of July 2021, a new monthly record for the Company. As California continued to lift restrictions and new and existing customers ramped up their business, the Company witnessed an increase in sales, as demonstrated by this 68% growth over July 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Breezer Ventures Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) Announces Achievement of Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets solidifying Management's hard work over the past several weeks to prepare updated financials, disclosures, and corporate information. With Breezer's strict new Corporate Governance measures in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwsff#Bcsc#Company#Mcto#Np#Cfo#The Annual Filings#The Board Of Directors#Investor Cubed Inc#Rb Milestone Group Llc#Ny Stamford#Canadian
austinnews.net

Fintech Leader SellersFunding Closes Series A to Power Success of Ecommerce Sellers

Investments by Northzone, Endeavor Catalyst and Fasanara will scale SellersFunding's international growth and investments in technology. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / SellersFunding, a global fintech company empowering growth for ecommerce sellers, today announced it secured $166.5M in a combination of Equity and Credit Facility, with an investment round led by Northzone, and additional investments from Endeavor Catalyst and Fasanara. The funding will fuel the company's ambitions to help ecommerce sellers succeed in today's dynamic market environment and scale globally.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Snowline Gold Enters Into Property Option Agreement

Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%. Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil samples >1 g/t Au, up to 6.4 g/t Au, within a broader 3.5 x 1.0 km gold-in-soil trend.
METAL MINING
austinnews.net

Cresa Boston Partners with Generation Bio to Find New RES Manufacturing Facility

100,000+ SF in Waltham supports biotechnology company's growth. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm, announced today that it has negotiated a long-term lease commitment for over 100,000 SF at Centerpoint, located at 41 Seyon Street in Waltham, Mass. on behalf of Generation Bio Co., a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for potentially hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. While its headquarters will remain in Cambridge, Generation Bio will use the new space to build an in-house cGMP- (current good manufacturing practice) compliant facility to scale closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) manufacturing using rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES). The facility will be designed to provide cGMP-compliant clinical and initial commercial supply and also house expanded capacity for research production and process development activities. Cresa provided workplace solutions, labor and financial analytics, transaction management, and stakeholder decision support, resulting in a holistic strategy and ultimately an excellent outcome for Generation Bio.
BOSTON, MA
austinnews.net

RDE, Inc. Launches Updated Website for Restaurant.com with Improved Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the 'Company'), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce the availability of its updated website for Restaurant.com. Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, 'We are...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
austinnews.net

Fort St. James Nickel Appoints Steve Mynott as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ('FTJ' or the 'Company') has appointed Mr. Steve Mynott as President of the Company. Mr. Mynott brings over 15 years of experience in mining, finance, exploration, and development. He brings a strong network of global investors spanning from Europe, North America & Japan. Over his career, Mr. Mynott has raised considerable funds in both the public and private markets and has been instrumental in the growth of both private and public companies.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at California Based TreeSource Citrus Nursery

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with California based TreeSource Citrus Nursery ('TreeSource'). The commercial feasibility will be conducted on approximately 2,000 square feet of citrus tree...
CALIFORNIA STATE
austinnews.net

Black Bird Biotech Announces First Sales of Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide, Prepares for Fourth Quarter Marketing Push Within Cannabis Industry

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it had achieved the first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, as it accelerates its planned fourth quarter sales and marketing efforts that are intended to bring much-needed crop protection to the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT has also initiated efforts to establish international sales channels, including in China, Hong Kong and neighboring countries (a focus on tea and tobacco crops) and Central American countries (a focus on banana and coffee crops), where annual mite damage to crops can be extensive and expensive to growers and farmers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thepaypers.com

Binance ceases trading in Singapore dollars

Binance has announced that it will cease offering trading pairs and payment options in Singapore dollars to remain compliant with the country’s regulators. Binance will also remove its app from Singapore iOS and Google Play stores. SGD trading pairs will also be removed from Binance P2P. The exchange further advised...
MARKETS
The Independent

Energy suppliers Utility Point and People’s Energy cease trading

Energy suppliers Utility Point and People’s Energy have ceased trading, affecting around 570,000 domestic customers.Utility Point supplies gas and electricity to about 220,000 domestic customers and People’s Energy supplies about 350,000 domestic customers and 1,000 non-domestic customers.Separately, the regulator also ordered Avro Energy to comply by sending it financial information, or risk having its licence removed.The energy supply and credit balances of Utility Point and People’s Energy customers will be protected under Ofgem’s safety net.The regulator said affected customers will be contacted by their new supplier, which will be appointed soon.Utility Point and People's Energy have ceased trading. If you’re...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

GIBXSWAP Releases An Initial Liquidity Offering ILO User Guide On September 15th 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GIBXSWAP is a decentralized transaction protocol built on an automated market-making mechanism that combines the distinct advantages of multiple basic public chains. The main goal is to avoid the various drawbacks of decentralization to reap the benefits of decentralization, such as creating a high-performance composite DEX ecosystem, maximizing participant rewards with the 'dual mining incentive' of liquidity mining and transaction mining, and realizing self-driving value capture ecological closed loop through the fee repurchase and destruction mechanism.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') is pleased to announce that its subsidiary heliosDX achieved a major milestone in pursuit of continued growth for 2021 and relative stretch targets. As of the week ending September 10th for 2021, heliosDX surpassed the 2020 annual revenue with $4,305,744.84 revenue YTD with $3,504,667.24 gross profit. heliosDX is on track to exceed $6,000,000 in 2021 annual revenues. With continued focus on growth in the infectious disease (PCR) and the Behavioral Toxicology service arenas, heliosDX is in a strong position to meet and/or surpass its stretch target.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

eschbach Launches Shiftconnector Go Mobile Rounds App for the Connected Plant Worker

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, today announces the launch of the Shiftconnector®Go Mobile Rounds application which seamlessly connects field workers with board operators via the Shiftconnector platform for routine actions and compliance management. The application is available for iOS, Android, and Windows, allowing workers to report activities directly from their mobile devices to a central location no matter where in the plant they are located.
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Major Finds of Coins and Artifacts

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, with its Partner Gold Hound LLC, is excited to announce that we have been successful in major finds of varied coins, pottery, intact glass jars, a whole musket, many cannon balls and many other shipwreck materials in a close proximity area of the 1715 Fleet wreck site off the East Coast of Florida. Many other large shipwreck materials of iron and lead have also been found in the close in area.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy