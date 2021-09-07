CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

MYLES KENNEDY Releases Music Video for 'A Thousand Words'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his solo band starting its first tour in over 30 months this September, ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy has released another music video from his sophomore release "The Ides Of March". The video for "A Thousand Words" finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (ALTER BRIDGE's "Native Son"/Myles Kennedy's "In Stride" video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics "'Cause in times like these, we must live and learn."

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
SuncoastPost

The Myles Kennedy Interview – Solo Tour Kicks Off in St. Pete

Myles Kennedy pulls vocal duty with a couple of rock bands, his main gig in Alter Bridge and working with rock guitar great Slash & the Conspirators. Kennedy has a four-octave range and is one of the best rock singers around today. Currently Myles has a solo album out called “The Ides of March” and is touring both the U.S. and the U.K. in support of the record. Starting his tour in the U.S. right here at The Florida Social Club (formerly State Theatre) on September 7th. We got a chance to talk to him from his home in Spokane, WA before he hits the road. He talked about a variety of subjects regarding his career and experiences in music business. He was chill, unassuming and interesting to talk to.
MUSIC
suncoastnews.com

Floridian Social Club to welcome Myles Kennedy

ST. PETERSBURG — Myles Kennedy, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, is heading to the Tampa Bay area in September. Kennedy will perform Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Floridian...
FLORIDA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Myles Kennedy on his greatest gear finds and regrets, and how a '53 Tele made him fall in love with guitar all over again

What was the first serious guitar that you bought with your own money?. “It was an Ibanez DT250 – they called them ‘The X-Series’. The story is that we had some horses and I wanted to get an electric guitar and my dad said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what. I’ll give you a dollar for every stall you clean…’ So I cleared horse manure for nine months, saved up my money, and bought my first electric guitar, which, to this day, when I see that guitar I smell horse manure!
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
thebrag.com

Myles Kennedy says new Slash album is “in the can”

In some much needed positive news, Myles Kennedy has shared an update about the anticipated upcoming Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators album. The album was announced earlier this year, however, no information was shared surrounding its release date or title. Speaking on Audio Ink Radio, Myles Kennedy has...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Releases Animated Music Video For 'Stratego'

The official music video for "Stratego", a brand new song from IRON MAIDEN, can be streamed below. The track, which was written by guitarist Janick Gers and founder member/bassist Steve Harris, is taken from the band's 17th studio album, "Senjutsu", which was released on September 3 via BMG. The animated clip was made by Swedish director Gustaf Holtenäs and progresses the album's Japanese theme, following its protagonists on a journey through an imagining of Ancient Japan.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Full Of Hell Release Music Video For Brutal New Song “Reeking Tunnels”

Full Of Hell released their new track “Reeking Tunnels” off their upcoming record Garden of Burning Apparitions. The album is set to drop on October 1st via Relapse Records. The band previously shared their song “Industrial Messiah Complex” earlier this month. Accompanying the new release is a fittingly dark music video.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE Releases Music Video For New Solo Single 'Vexed'

QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Todd La Torre has released the official music video for his solo song "Vexed". The age-restricted clip, which was directed and filmed by Thomas Crane of killDevil Films, shows Todd on a desolate street before changing to footage of global unrest throughout time. The video features Todd and songwriting partner Craig Blackwell handing all of the instruments as Todd sings "Can't take no more. A nation in distress."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Elvis
guitargirlmag.com

Guyville Releases Music Video for Effervescent “Nothing”

Los Angeles-based ‘90s rock/country-pop duo Guyville release their debut single/music video, “Nothing,” a song about moving on from a toxic relationship, ultimately achieving a complete lack of interest in a prior romantic partner. Made up of Kat Hamilton and Emily Hulslander, the pair connected during a writing session in the...
MUSIC
horrornews.net

EDGE OF PARADISE RELEASE NEW MUSIC VIDEO ‘FALSE IDOLS’

EDGE OF PARADISE RELEASE NEW MUSIC VIDEO ‘FALSE IDOLS’. Los Angeles based Edge Of Paradise have announced the upcoming release of their new studio album, “The Unknown” on September 17, 2021. Today, the band has released a new single and video from the album ‘False Idols.’. Pre-order/save ‘The Unknown’ on...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS: Front-Row Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Mansfield Concert

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Front-row fan-filmed video footage of the entire concert can be viewed below. The Mansfield show marked KISS's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience...
MANSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Music Hall#Guitar Solo#Ne W York#Napalm Records#Moonshot#Wdha
sidestagemagazine.com

Papa Roach release thrilling music video for new single “Kill The Noise”

RELEASE THRILLING MUSIC VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “KILL THE NOISE”. Iconic rock band Papa Roach have just shared “Kill The Noise”, a powerful, anthemic, instant-classic Papa Roach single and second track from their forthcoming album. The song, produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (A Day To Remember, Bullet For My Valentine, Lil Wayne) and Andrew Goldstein (All Time Low, Blackbear, Linkin Park, Maroon 5), is a powerful example of heavy riffs and emotional lyrics, driven by singer Jacoby Shaddix’s ongoing mission to help anyone overcome mental struggles and anxieties. The accompanying music video, Directed by Bryson Roatch, takes the viewer on a journey of escaping the confines of your own mind through a raw and energetic performance.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY To Release 'Worship' Album In November; 'Chemical Whore' Music Video Available

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Casino P Set to Release “LB Patch” Music Video in Early September

Casino P has been dropping new releases consistently to start his budding music career. LB Patch was released on 7/14/21 (awesome date, if you’re into numerology). On Friday, August 13th, Casino P released “Good, Bad & Ugly” which is produced by Thug$ Bunny of the UK. Casino P’s most recent release is“22”, which dropped on.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STATIC-X Announces 'Rise Of The Machine' North American Tour With FEAR FACTORY, DOPE And MUSHROOMHEAD

STATIC-X will bring more of its self-proclaimed "Evil Disco" to the masses with its "Rise Of The Machine" North American tour 2022. The 37-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on February 21 in Portland, Oregon and runs over five weeks, wrapping up on April 3 in San Francisco, California. General tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RAVEN Announces 'Metal City' U.S. Tour

British/American metal trio RAVEN has announced the "Metal City" U.S. tour for later this fall. The trek will begin on October 20 in Louisville, Kentucky and run through November 18 in Brooklyn, New York. RAVEN founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run: "After an 18-month COVID layoff,...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

KLOUD Releases Menacing Music Video for “INFECTED”

KLOUD drops a gripping music video with a trio of colors and humanoid beings that pair perfectly with his dark, alluring beats. This past year has been a whirlwind for mysterious Los Angeles-based producer KLOUD. Since the release of his debut album AUTONOMY, he’s released a pretty steady stream of singles including a flurry of remixes from his killer album featuring uniquely chosen artists. Now, KLOUD has done it again with a fresh track out on Lowly, “INFECTED” which he dropped alongside an eerie music video.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MYLES KENNEDY On New SLASH Album: 'It's Just A Matter Of Finding A Window To Release The Stuff'

In a new interview with Jonathan Clarke of New York's Q104.3 radio station, Myles Kennedy spoke about the upcoming album from SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Kennedy, Todd Kerns (bass, vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy