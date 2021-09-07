CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price suddenly collapses, wiping billions off people's investments

Bitcoin has suffered a massive price crash amid difficulties with El Salvador’s roll out of a new law making the cryptocurrency legal tender.

The price fell from above $52,500 to below $44,000 on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.

It has since recovered slightly and is trading back above $46,000 at the time of writing.

Several other leading cryptocurrencies also suffered heavy losses, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and Binance Coin.

“Horrible chart damage being done in BTC and the rest of the crypto market, tweeted crypto analyst and author Glen Goodman.

“Bitcoin just bounced cleanly off the previous resistance line. Is this a retest of that line or the start of something much worse?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdCEZ_0bonh27Z00
(CoinMarketCap)

The price correction has wiped hundreds of billions from the overall market, which was worth more than $2.35 trillion at the start of the day.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase experienced issues as people rushed to their portfolios to either cash out or buy the dip.

The company said it was “aware transactions are currently delayed or cancelled at elevated rates and our apps may be experiencing errors.”

Rick Parrill
7d ago

There seems to be a new crypto currency about every month now The value seems to be in which is the popular one this month .

Andy Smallwood
7d ago

Everybody should own a little bit of Bitcoin. Even if you don't believe it has a future think of it kind of like insurance. What if it is the future?

this juncture
7d ago

I've made a lot of money from Bitcoin "believers". Buy the dip then wait for the next truckload of suckers…

