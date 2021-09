Fernando Rocco was charged with child endangerment back in November of 2016, and is back in jail after it's said he violated his probation. Back in 2016, KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the Amigos in the 100 block of North University for reports of a child being alone in the store. The child wasn't able to tell police his last name, parents' names, phone numbers or his address, but he was able to guide police to where he lived.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO