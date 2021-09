The Special Court for Kosovo on Wednesday started the trial against Salih Mustafá, 49, a former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). An ethnic Albanian, Mustafa is accused of murder, illegal detention, cruelty and torture of prisoners perpetrated in April 1999. “I am innocent of the charges presented by this Gestapo office,” he told the judges, referring to the police. Nazi secret. Afterwards, the rest of the hearing declined to be present.

