Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further analytical results from additional trenches across the Colinas copper-silver discovery as well as results from the historic La Gloria Gold Mine at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the 'Picachos Project', 'Picachos' or the 'Property').

resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
austinnews.net

Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m

4 more holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization. 23-hole program results continue to expand the width and length of mineralization below the Contention Pit. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) reports...
austinnews.net

Snowline Gold Enters Into Property Option Agreement

Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%. Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil samples >1 g/t Au, up to 6.4 g/t Au, within a broader 3.5 x 1.0 km gold-in-soil trend.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
mining.com

Kutcho Copper expands high-grade BC resource, advances feasibility

Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC) has updated the resources at its wholly owned copper-zinc project, 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The company is also near completion of a feasibility study (FS) that incorporates significant changes to the engineering and design of the project. There are three deposits included...
mining.com

Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine achieves record monthly production

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has achieved record production at the Eagle gold mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory, producing 20,744 ounces of gold during the month of August. This represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on heap leach pad reported monthly record levels, with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes in July and August respectively.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to start drilling at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona this week as the drill rig is enroute to the project. The program is anticipated to be at least 13 holes following up on our recent sampling success on the Banner patents (Figure 1) and the historical drilling at the Roadside mine (Figure 2).
austinnews.net

Great Atlantic Drilling Update - Intersects Base Metal Sulfides in Semi-Massive Sulfide Veins and Indicator Mineral for Gold Mineralization - 100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property,New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FRA:PH01) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it is continuing to drill but has completed the first seven drill holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Keymet Base Metal - Precious Metal Project, located in Northern New Brunswick. The drilling program is testing numerous target areas in the northwest region of the property. Veins containing semi-massive sulfides (including copper, zinc and lead sulfides) and arsenopyrite (an indicator for potential gold mineralization) were intersected in multiple holes. Analytical results are pending.
StreetInsider.com

GGX Gold Corp Initiates Bulk Sample Permit on the C.O.D. Vein – Historic Mining Camp – Greenwood BC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB: GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property (the "Property").
resourceworld.com

Marimaca Copper makes new discovery; drills 86 metres of 0.44% CuT at Mercedes, Chile

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at Marimaca Copper Corp.’s [MARI-TSX; CROJD-OTC] Mercedes target at the 100%-owned Marimaca project, northern Chile, has intersected significant oxide copper mineralization from surface, with an initial area of interest measuring 400 metres along strike and a 300-metre width. A total of 17 holes were completed of which 12 intersected mineralization. Mercedes is located less than 1 km to the north of the northern edge of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (MOD) and offers clear potential to add to the company’s leachable resource base. Broad zones of near surface oxide copper mineralization intersected in eight holes.
austinnews.net

Camino Commences Discovery Drilling at the Los Chapitos Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that core drilling has commenced at the high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). On August 27, 2021, Camino received the necessary Start of Operations certificate from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in addition to the drilling permit that was received at the beginning of August. Camino is initially focusing its drilling towards new discoveries and is targeting mineralization extensions at the Lidia Zone, 4 km north from previous drill intercepts along a major controlling fault structure. The Lidia Zone is a vein system with rock chip samples of artisanal workings channel samples returning grades up to 9.3 g/t gold (Au) and up to 5.1% copper (Cu) (see news release dated August 10, 2021).
dailyforex.com

Gold: Expect Potentially Turbulent Day in the Precious Metal

Gold reached a high of nearly 1834.00 on the 3rd of September, which tested mid-term highs from the middle and end of July. However yesterday’s trading saw a slightly strong reversal lower accomplished in the precious metal, and early this morning a low of about 1814.00 has been tested. Gold while remaining a cornerstone of the investing world as a safe haven to guard against the financial risk of holding currencies is nevertheless, also a volatile commodity to try and trade for short term speculative endeavors.
etftrends.com

Dismal Job Report Drops Dollar, Lifts Precious Metals

Median estimates saw the US adding 733,000 jobs in August. But today’s report revealed that only 235,000 jobs were added. The dollar fell immediately after the report was issued, boosting gold to a four-week high of $1,820.46, with futures jumping 1.1% to $1,831.80. Other precious metals also saw a lift, with silver rising 2.1% to $24.41 per ounce. Platinum was 1% higher at $1,002.90 while palladium climbed 0.3% to $2,407.00.
resourceworld.com

Go Metals samples 1.78% nickel and 3.97% copper at HSP Project, Quebec

Go Metals Corp. [GOCO-CSE; GOCO-OTCB] reported results from the HSP project, a polymetallic property with nickel, copper and PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization in eastern Quebec. Highlights include four new nickel-copper showings discovered and grab samples with up to 1.78% nickel and 3.97% copper. The program showcases accuracy of the...
