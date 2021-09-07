CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Essential New Music (Film): “What Is Man And What Is Guitar? Keith Rowe”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of music documentaries that leave way too much in; how many hours do you really want to spend with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young? Others lack essential input; no matter how much inside commentary those Under Review docs muster, they can’t make up for the absence of the artists themselves. Director Bob Burnett has gotten it right with What Is Man And What Is Guitar? Keith Rowe.

brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
THEATER & DANCE
magnetmagazine.com

Normal History Vol. 651: The Art Of David Lester

Every week, we’ll be posting a new illustration by David Lester. The Mecca Normal guitarist is visually documenting people, places and events from his band’s 37-year run, with text by vocalist Jean Smith. “My thoughts are chased by dogs trapped in Instamatic snapshots.”. In using a line from the lyrics...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Dangereens, Mastodon and more

In a week when the US Open Tennis Championship was won by a Chinese-Rumanian-Canadian Brit, we turn to our latest batch of Tracks Of The Week contenders to discover some Brits, a few Canadians, a sizable sprinkling of Americans, a fistful of Australians and a bunch of lovely Norwegians. A veritable United Nations of rock, ready to do battle.
MUSIC
Person
Roland Barthes
thebrag.com

Listen to the packed new Metallica tribute album ‘Blacklist’

Metallica are marking the 30th anniversary of their classic 1991 self-titled Black Album with a tribute album full of fascinating covers. Their self-titled epic was a colossal album, it spurred Metallica onto worldwide success and has only grown in popularity over the years. It’s been certified 16 times platinum, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and remains the best-selling album in the U.S. ever since Nielsen began its Soundscan tracking in 1991.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Joins Oneohtrix Point Never for New Song: Listen

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a new Blu-ray edition of his most recent album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. In addition to the previously released “Nothing’s Special” rework with Rosalía, it includes more bonus tracks and a collection of 16 music videos from throughout Daniel Lopatin’s career. Today, Oneohtrix Point Never has shared a new version of “Tales of the Trash Stratum,” now featuring Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, along with its accompanying visual. Take a look below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ty Segall Releases Strange New Music Video For “Harmonizer”

Last month, multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall surprised fans by dropping a new project titled Harmonizer. Released via Drag City, this synth heavy album features some of the artist’s most ambitious songs yet. An amalgamation of electronic music and sludge metal, this album encapsulates Segall’s brilliant eccentricity and penchant for the beautifully bizarre. Today, Segall shared a vibrant music video for the album’s title track, “Harmonizer.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

8 amazing moments at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

After taking a year off in 2020 and delaying the event (which usually takes place in July) to September this year, Pitchfork Music Festival returned to Union Park with a new set of safety rules (including a proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test requirement for entry, plus a mask recommendation that was only loosely followed) and a mostly-new lineup of artists, including indie darlings, rappers and experimental acts spread across the fest's three stages. Spared from the worst of mid-summer heat and any major weather events, the fest went off mostly without a hitch—though it couldn't escape a few last-minute cancelations and schedule shake-ups, like when Jay Electronica bowed out (due to "unforeseen circumstances," organizers said) and was replaced by RP Boo on Saturday. As we head toward the end of September's packed music festival roster, here are some of our favorite moments from Pitchfork Music Festival 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Watch Sharon Van Etten Join Angel Olsen At Pitchfork Music Festival

Angel Olsen was one of the headliners of the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago last night. She performed her cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” live in concert for the first time and brought Sharon Van Etten out to perform their triumphant duet “Like I Used To.”. “This...
CHICAGO, IL
brooklynvegan.com

17 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BLAKE - FAMOUS LAST WORDS. James Blake has shared a third song off his upcoming Friends That Break Your Heart (which was supposed to be out last week but has been delayed to 10/8 due to Covid-related production delays). "Famous Last Words" features gentle, pizzicato-like synths and Blake's emotive vocals.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney release Velvet Underground cover

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney have released a lyric video for their cover of the Velvet Underground's "European Son". The song is off the tribute album I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico out September 24 on Verve. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Spotlight: Metallica – Metallica (The Black Album) 30th Anniversary + The Metallica Blacklist

Heavy metal was pushed into the mainstream in 1991 by one of the greatest albums of all time. Its impact on metal, rock and even pop music shouldn’t be underestimated. This year is the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled album (known as The Black Album), and to celebrate that milestone, the band have released the album in remastered form, and in various formats (3CD, cassette, 2LP and ‘super deluxe’), and they’ve also commissioned a charity album – The Blacklist – to go alongside it. The Blacklist is a collection of covers from over 50 artists, who got to choose any song from the 12 on the original album to cover in whatever way they saw fit. We’ll get into that later.
ROCK MUSIC
Anderson Herald Bulletin

WHAT'S NEW: Movies, music and shows to enjoy this week

What’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week:. "Worth": Michael Keaton leads the new Netflix film “Worth,” available starting Friday, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Based on a true story, Keaton’s character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also on Netflix starting Wednesday are “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Labyrinth” and “Mars Attacks!”
MOVIES
urbanvault.co.uk

Kaz Money – Reload (Prod. by Scorpio Prdz/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Sweden-based emcee Kaz Money recently released his latest track/visual RELOAD, produced by Scorpio Prdz. After releasing at least one official single a month for all of 2021, Kaz Money returns with ‘Reload‘ along with a new music video. “Reload was recorded early at the start of this musical push and...
MUSIC
NPR

Neffy Wins NPR Music 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

September 14, 2021, Washington, DC — Today on Morning Edition, NPR Music announced the winner of the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest, its annual search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert. NPR Music is proud to announce singer-songwriter Neffy, of Arlington, Va., is this year's winner. Tune in to All Things Considered this afternoon to hear Neffy's first exclusive NPR interview.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Lonely no more, The Motels check in to Brighton Music Hall

It’s crazy to think about on a few different levels, but The Motels‘ timeless new wave classic “Only The Lonely” turns 40 next spring, with “Suddenly Last Summer” hitting that mark in 2023. And while we’re a long way from the golden days of the early ’80s, Martha Davis and the band continue to take those songs and their criminally underrated catalog out on the road, the latest stop here in town arriving Friday (September 17) at Brighton Music Hall.
BOSTON, MA
respect-mag.com

Yebba Performs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series – Debut Album “Dawn”

Leading up to the release of her much anticipated debut album Dawn, out this Friday 9/10, Grammy winning singer/songwriter/arranger/producer Yebba performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Watch it HERE. Filmed in an intimate setting in New York City, Yebba played four songs from her debut album including “Stand,” “Distance,”...
MUSIC

