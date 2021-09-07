Essential New Music (Film): “What Is Man And What Is Guitar? Keith Rowe”

Heavy metal was pushed into the mainstream in 1991 by one of the greatest albums of all time. Its impact on metal, rock and even pop music shouldn’t be underestimated. This year is the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled album (known as The Black Album), and to celebrate that milestone, the band have released the album in remastered form, and in various formats (3CD, cassette, 2LP and ‘super deluxe’), and they’ve also commissioned a charity album – The Blacklist – to go alongside it. The Blacklist is a collection of covers from over 50 artists, who got to choose any song from the 12 on the original album to cover in whatever way they saw fit. We’ll get into that later.

