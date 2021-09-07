Essential New Music (Film): “What Is Man And What Is Guitar? Keith Rowe”
There’s no shortage of music documentaries that leave way too much in; how many hours do you really want to spend with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young? Others lack essential input; no matter how much inside commentary those Under Review docs muster, they can’t make up for the absence of the artists themselves. Director Bob Burnett has gotten it right with What Is Man And What Is Guitar? Keith Rowe.magnetmagazine.com
