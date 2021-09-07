August extends infotech buying spree as Centerview returns to major PE client
Technology M&A is still on fire eight months through a record year, with August adding its own butane to the potentially $1 trillion blaze. For the information technology sector specifically, deal volume reached 244 transactions, up 54.4% from the same month a year prior and well eclipsing the same month from 2019 as well. There were no megatransactions in August akin to July's $15.13 billion acquisition of Five9 Inc. by Zoom Video Communications Inc., but with several deals at the 10-figure mark, the month still contributed to an astounding run of high valuations.www.spglobal.com
Comments / 0