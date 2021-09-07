CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

August extends infotech buying spree as Centerview returns to major PE client

spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology M&A is still on fire eight months through a record year, with August adding its own butane to the potentially $1 trillion blaze. For the information technology sector specifically, deal volume reached 244 transactions, up 54.4% from the same month a year prior and well eclipsing the same month from 2019 as well. There were no megatransactions in August akin to July's $15.13 billion acquisition of Five9 Inc. by Zoom Video Communications Inc., but with several deals at the 10-figure mark, the month still contributed to an astounding run of high valuations.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Foreign investors extend buying spree at slower pace — MIDF Research

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Foreign investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive week as of last Friday (Sept 10), albeit at a slower pace of RM433.16 million from RM786.42 million the prior week. In its weekly fund flow report today, the MIDF Research team said that as the market...
MARKETS
InvestmentNews

Mariner Wealth Advisors extends PE-backed buying spree

The addition of The Pinnacle Group, a $600 million Ohio-based RIA, marks the fifth deal by Mariner since it partnered with private equity investor Leonard Green & Partners in April. Mariner Wealth Advisors has notched its fifth acquisition since selling a minority stake to private equity investor Leonard Green &...
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

GameStop Short Sellers Extended Losses To $6.5 Billion In August

With the year's third quarter in its final month, the fight between institutional and retail investors in the arena of 'meme' stocks continues. Investors who have bet against video game retailer GameStop Corporation extended their losses last month, according to fresh data, as its price climbed. The retail and the institutional camp came head to head earlier this year when GameStop's price touched an all-time high, as the latter united to make bulk purchases to drive up the share price. This caused the latter to take heavy losses and wiped billions off of their profits.
STOCKS
Reuters

JPMorgan to buy majority stake in Volkswagen's payments business

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in German car giant Volkswagen’s payments business ahead of a planned rollout of in-car technology that allows drivers to automatically pay for fuel or tolls. The U.S. bank has agreed to buy close to 75% of Volkswagen...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Goldman Sachs Group#Infotech#Pe#Five9 Inc#Research#Cornerstone Ondemand Inc#Centerview Partners Llc#M A#S P Capital Iq#Qatalyst Partners Lp#Barclays Plc#Bank Of America Corp#Jefferies Llc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Sca#William Blair#Equifax Inc#Appriss Insights Llc#Appriss Insights
bizjournals

Behind the deal: CBRE's acquisition of a majority interest in Turner & Townsend will help clients with sustainability, infrastructure projects

CBRE has been making investment moves in the last two months. In late July, CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire 60% ownership interest in Turner & Townsend Holdings Limited for $1.3 billion. Analysts who cover CBRE said the deal is significant not only for its size but also for its implications to the company's earnings.
REAL ESTATE
capitalspectator.com

Major Asset Classes | August 2021 | Risk Profile

Risk-adjusted performance continued to rise in August for the Global Market Index (GMI), an unmanaged, market-value-weighted portfolio that holds all the major asset classes (except cash). GMI’s Sharpe ratio increased for a sixth straight month, reaching 0.93 – the highest in over two years. GMI’s current Sharpe ratio is at...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st

GDP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Visa, salesforce & Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
spglobal.com

Big commercial auto insurers' premiums up 29% in Q2; Progressive remains on top

U.S. commercial auto insurers saw second-quarter premiums soar 29.7% year over year to $10.48 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. The Progressive Corp. maintained its dominance in the market, booking an 81.2% increase in direct premiums to $1.61 billion in the second quarter from $891 million a year ago. The company recorded a loss ratio of 71.3%.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Australian investors' quest for unicorns to fuel fintech IPO fest

Financial technology companies may lead Australia's financial sector in going public, seeking to tap the market's appetite for innovation and potential unicorns. Australian investors "have a solid understanding of early-stage companies and the risk [to] reward balances of investing in such companies," said Marcus Ohm, Perth-based partner, corporate and audit services at accounting and consultancy firm HLB Mann Judd. "Fintech is an important part of the overall finance sector in Australia and has a lot of potential."
ECONOMY
investing.com

Major Asset Classes August 2021 Performance Review

The winning streak for American shares rolled on in August. US stocks rose for a seventh straight month and posted the strongest gain for the major asset classes. The Russell 3000 Index popped 2.9% in August, the best month for US equities since April. Overall, August was a mixed bag...
STOCKS
spglobal.com

Green bonds growing as a share of REIT debt issuance

Green bond offerings represent an increasing share of U.S. real estate investment trusts' debt capital raises as property owners move to earmark proceeds to environmentally sustainable projects. The REIT green bond market, dormant as recently as 2017, has attracted a steady stream of new issuers in the years since. Green...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

The Valens Company Continues Buying Spree – Acquires Verse Cannabis On Heels Of Citizen Stash Acquisition

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) announced Wednesday it has completed a transaction to acquire Verse Cannabis including all of the Verse intellectual property. This acquisition, and Valens' recently announced agreement to acquire Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp., positions Valens as a top-tier cannabis licensed producer in the Canadian industry by total provincial listings and market share.
BUSINESS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

APAC investors lead global peers in aligning with net-zero goal – BNP Paribas

Institutional investors in Asia-Pacific are tracking ahead of their global peers in aligning their strategies with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 as environmental, social and governance considerations become increasingly core to businesses. A BNP Paribas survey shows that 47% of investors in Asia-Pacific have made commitments to...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

China's integrated refiners wait for release of crude reserve auction details

Seen dampening Q4 crude imports by 100,000-450,000 b/d: Platts Analytics. China's oil market and refining industry participants are expecting the process Beijing will employ to release its crude oil reserves to be similar with that for other commodities, as they wait for more details of the state's crude open auction sales, which could be released as early as the end of this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: International Seaways CEO sees two-speed tanker recovery

Vaccine rollout shortfall in emerging market oil demand hubs: CEO. Platts-assessed freight rates on key US-China route lowest since 2018. Recovery expected in 2022 after 'hangover from the party': Zabrocky. Short-term demand recovery for the tanker market will rely on buying appetite for oil in emerging economies and on their...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Pilbara Minerals' second spodumene auction concludes at sharply higher price than first

Closing price of $2,240/dmt 'a really crazy high one': bidder. Pilbara Minerals concluded Sept. 14 its second spodumene concentrate auction at a price of $2,240/dmt on an FOB Port Hedland basis, up 79% on $1,250/dmt at the end of its first tender July 29, with market sources saying the high value was largely driven by extremely tight supply conditions and bullish downstream demand from the electric vehicles sector.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US ferrous futures bounce back awaiting 2022 contract details

US hot-rolled coil futures rally slightly Sept. 14, after hitting some resistance from the Sept. 3 record highs. Busheling scrap futures remained under pressure trading lower on lighter trading volumes as prime scrap prices are expected to fall further in October. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy