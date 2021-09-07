August extends infotech buying spree as Centerview returns to major PE client

With the year's third quarter in its final month, the fight between institutional and retail investors in the arena of 'meme' stocks continues. Investors who have bet against video game retailer GameStop Corporation extended their losses last month, according to fresh data, as its price climbed. The retail and the institutional camp came head to head earlier this year when GameStop's price touched an all-time high, as the latter united to make bulk purchases to drive up the share price. This caused the latter to take heavy losses and wiped billions off of their profits.

