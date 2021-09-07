Victim Identified in Homicide | 300 block of N 44th Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at his residence, an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th Street. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The next-of-kin of the deceased has been notified. We are keeping them in our thoughts and thank the public for respecting their privacy. Lendell Harris, of Lincoln, has been arrested for his involvement in the death of Jones. We are not seeking any additional parties and believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:19 a.m., a call was made to our Communications Center sending members of the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of the residence. Although medical intervention was quickly initiated, Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Information at this time suggests that there was a confrontation between 23-year-old Lendell Harris and Alonzo Jones at the apartment. During the confrontation, Harris produced a firearm and shot Jones. Multiple sources of information have produced evidence that Harris has made comments implicating himself in the shooting that resulted in the death of Jones. Harris voluntarily turned himself in at the jail shortly after the incident and is currently in custody for 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Lincoln Police Department investigators interviewed a witness who is known to both parties and was present at the scene at the time of the incident. A search of the apartment has been completed as well as secondary searches associated to the incident. A canvass of the building and apartment complex for witnesses and/or video has been conducted. A weapon was also recovered from a vehicle associated to Harris.

If anyone has knowledge about this incident which may assist with the ongoing investigation, please call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.