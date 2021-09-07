CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

Victim Identified in Homicide | 300 block of N 44th Street

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 9 days ago

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at his residence, an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th Street. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The next-of-kin of the deceased has been notified. We are keeping them in our thoughts and thank the public for respecting their privacy. Lendell Harris, of Lincoln, has been arrested for his involvement in the death of Jones. We are not seeking any additional parties and believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:19 a.m., a call was made to our Communications Center sending members of the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of the residence. Although medical intervention was quickly initiated, Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Information at this time suggests that there was a confrontation between 23-year-old Lendell Harris and Alonzo Jones at the apartment. During the confrontation, Harris produced a firearm and shot Jones. Multiple sources of information have produced evidence that Harris has made comments implicating himself in the shooting that resulted in the death of Jones. Harris voluntarily turned himself in at the jail shortly after the incident and is currently in custody for 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Lincoln Police Department investigators interviewed a witness who is known to both parties and was present at the scene at the time of the incident. A search of the apartment has been completed as well as secondary searches associated to the incident. A canvass of the building and apartment complex for witnesses and/or video has been conducted. A weapon was also recovered from a vehicle associated to Harris.

If anyone has knowledge about this incident which may assist with the ongoing investigation, please call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Results | Labor Day 2021

The Lincoln Police Department recently participated in the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign. The specialized enforcement was conducted from August 20, 2021, through September 6, 2021. The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO). The results of the detail are as follows:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Ready For Gameday Visitors

Some street projects will affect traffic for first two home games only. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today announced that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4 against Fordham University. Some street closures that will affect gameday traffic are scheduled to end after the September 11 home game.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Issues Overdose Health Alert

Lincoln Police report 50 overdose cases in the past month. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a Health Alert regarding a spike in accidental drug overdoses. The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) reports that it has responded to 50 overdose cases within the past 30 days. LPD investigations have...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 82 with 63 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 19 from other communities (3 on ventilators) Risk Dial: low-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Vaccinations...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
210
Followers
422
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy