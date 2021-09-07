‘The Night House’ Coming to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD in October

To mark the release of Dune on limited edition Blu-ray, out now, we’ve been given 1 copy to give away on Blu-ray. The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the centre of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO