CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Night House’ Coming to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD in October

By Dan Bradley
TheHDRoom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearchlight Pictures’ The Night House will be coming to Digital on October 5th, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on October 19th. Though a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version will not be available, you will be able to watch The Night House digitally in 4K. The Night House Blu-ray edition will...

www.thehdroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearemoviegeeks.com

Patrick Swayze in STEEL DAWN Available For the First Time on Blu-ray October 26th – A Vestron Classic!

The acclaimed Vestron Video Collector’s Series delivers a gripping dystopian punch when the suspenseful and action-packed Steel Dawn (1987) — available for the first time on limited-edition Blu-ray (plus Digital) — arrives on October 26 from Lionsgate. The acclaimed Vestron Video Collector’s Series delivers a gripping dystopian punch when the...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ Heads Home to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in October

The film arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital October 12 from Lionsgate. “From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table,” A24 explained The Green Knight last year. “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless...
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 31st 2021)

IHere’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 31st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Dune, In the Heights, Spirit Untamed: The Movie, 12 Mighty Orphans, Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Martin
Person
Evan Jonigkeit
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Sarah Goldberg
Person
Vondie Curtis Hall
TheHDRoom

‘Injustice’ Animated Movie Coming to 4K Blu-ray and More in October

Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have collaborated on an Injustice animated movie based on the popular video game and graphic novel. The release date for Injustice is October 19th on 4K Ultra HD with HDR, Blu-ray and Digital high definition formats. Pre-order Injustice on 4K combo...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

1982’s ‘Trick or Treats’ Coming Back to Blu-ray in Time for Halloween

Originally released on Blu-ray back in 2015, the 1982 horror movie Trick or Treats is being repressed to Blu-ray for this year’s Halloween season, via Code Red and Kino Lorber. The Blu-ray will be re-released on October 5, 2021. Special Features include:. Audio Commentary with Actors Jackie Giroux, Peter Jason,...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

In the Heights Soars Onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD

In the Heights, the phenomenal film and Broadway adaptation, soars onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray for audiences to take in from home. Neither Jon M. Chu or Lin-Manuel Miranda are strangers to diverse productions. Chu hit it big with Crazy Rich Asians a few years ago. Miranda, meanwhile, has had no shortage of hits come from his visionary mind. Both In the Heights and Hamilton were hits on the stage. In a perfect world, we’d have seen this film before the filmed version of Hamilton. Alas, the pandemic forced audiences to watch in the reverse order. If you notice closely, there might be a Hamilton easter egg here and there.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#The Night House#Lake House#Digital#Searchlight Pictures#Dts
bloody-disgusting.com

David Bruckner’s ‘The Night House’ Haunts Home Video This October!

We loved David Bruckner‘s arthouse horror The Night House, which has shades of Hellraiser, an interesting parallel considering the filmmaker is currently behind the camera on the next Hellraiser as I write this. In fact, The Night House was directly inspired by the Clive Barker-created franchise that has Hulu resurrecting Pinhead and the other Cenobites sometime next year.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Injustice arrives 10/19 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray & Digital

An unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 19, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

Win Dune on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Dune on limited edition Blu-ray, out now, we’ve been given 1 copy to give away on Blu-ray. The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the centre of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrornews.net

Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on Digital Sept 21 and Blu-ray & DVD Oct 5

AND UNLEASHES ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™ + DVD COMBO PACK. This fall, a cute little vampire and his endearing friends abound perfectly timed for Halloween! The new animated family feature LITTLE VAMPIRE is coming to North American digital entertainment platforms on September 21 and in a Blu-ray+DVD combo pack, as well as a standalone DVD from SHOUT! KIDS in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL on October 5, 2021. Available for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, the DVD and Blu-ray contain both the English and French audio tracks with English subtitles. Pre-order for the physical releases is available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ original 'On the Rocks' hits Blu-Ray and DVD on Oct. 26

Apple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" will be the streaming service's first original film to see physical release, with the movie set for distribution by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Blu-Ray and DVD listings for "On the Rocks" began to pop up on Monday with a release date of Oct. 26. Pre-orders...
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

31 arrives on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target 10/26

From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26 on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target. Written, directed, and produced by Zombie, 31 is a fiendish Halloween horror-gore romp set in 1976, in which five happy-go-lucky carnies on a cross-country road trip are kidnapped and hunted by murderous clowns in an escape room-style hideaway in the middle of nowhere. With an ensemble cast that includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, and Malcolm McDowell, 31 is tailor-made for diehard horror fans and Rob Zombie acolytes. Featuring brand-new reconceived artwork from award-winning graphic artist Vance Kelly, 31 will be available on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook at Target for the suggested retail price of $21.99.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

The Night House Hits Blu-Ray in Time for Halloween

Psychological thriller, The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall is getting a home entertainment release date in time for spooky festivities!. If you missed out on The Night House when it initially released, or simply want to enjoy its thrills again (perhaps as you prepare for Halloween fun), then you’re in luck. Disney/Searchlight Pictures have announced the film will launch digitally on October 5th, with the physical Blu-Ray coming on October 19th:
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Win a Prophecy Blu-ray

John Frankenheimer directed some outstanding, award-winning films in his time, including Birdman of Alcatraz, The Manchurian Candidate and French Connection II – but did you know that he also helmed a graphically violent creature feature?. In 1979's Prophecy, a couple researching the impact of the lumber industry on the environment...
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ film ‘On the Rocks’ is coming soon to DVD and Blu-ray

One of the things Apple TV+ needs is a library of content, which will help keep people subscribed to the service when they run out of new Ted Lasso episodes to watch. Which is why, normally, you won’t see any of the films or TV series get a physical release. But it looks like On the Rocks, which stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, is going that route anyway.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Josie and the Pussycats is Finally Coming to Blu-ray

The 2001 cult classic Josie and the Pussycats has had quite a year. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the film has been on the receiving end of a lot of glowing thinkpieces, a Universal Pictures Twitter takeover, and not one but two different anniversary product lines from major specialty retailers. The movie, which stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid as the titular band, along with villains Parker Posey and Alan Cumming, was a box office disappointment at the time of its release, but has since gone on to inspire a passionate fan base, including Charly Bliss singer/songwriter Eva Hendricks and CinemaSins co-creator Jeremy Scott.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy