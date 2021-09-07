Pickleball Extravaganza Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at Monmouth Park
Because of the current interest in the sport, a Pickleball Extravaganza is being organized by local volunteers next Saturday, September 11 at 9 am on the Monmouth Park tennis and pickleball courts. There will be free demonstrations and lessons for anyone interested in learning more about the sport. If you don’t have access to a paddle, loaners will be available A group of players have generously created four excellent and colorful courts for public use.977wmoi.com
Comments / 0