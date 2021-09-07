Scott County Sheriff's Office Makes Multiple Arrests over Labor Day Weekend
Scott County Sheriff's Office Makes Multiple Arrests over Labor Day Weekend. Scott-On September 2, 2021, Deputy Josh Juliot was conducting sex offender registry checks. Deputy Juliot went a residence in Lexington to check on sex offender Chad Earl, age 41, of Lexington. Further investigation revealed, Earl was not in compliance and was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was transported to the Scott County Jail.www.scottcountysheriff.org
