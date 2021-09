The University of Dubuque did its part to remember and reflect on the nearly 3,000 lives lost in 4 separate terrorist attaches against the United States on September 11, 2001. A total of 2,977 flags were on display, one for each of the victims on 9/11. Among those killed 20 years ago were over 340 firefighters and first responders. This display was created by the University of Dubuque's Student Government Association, Greek Life, and Army ROTC-Eagle Company.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO