Petro Bowl in Lake Charles has been around for 35 years entertaining us for birthday parties, charity events, and league bowling. I have fond memories of walking in as a kid and kicking off a shoe to get my fancy bowling shoes from the attendant. We would run over to the lane and get our name in as fast as possible then run back to pick out the perfect ball. As I got older, the excitement was still there but involved more beer than bowling, I would still get excited to pick out the perfect ball and slap on the rental shoes.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO