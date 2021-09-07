CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Fermented Rice Water: How to Use Rice Water for Hair & Skin Care

Did you know that fermented rice water can be used in your beauty routine? When you prepare and cook rice, save the starchy liquid you've soaked the rice in. Here's why... You can use fermented rice water in place of shampoo once a week. You also can use it as your final rinse, which can serve as a leave-in treatment. Since fermented rice water is quite strong, it is recommended that you dilute 1 cup with a couple cups of distilled water.

