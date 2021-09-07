THROUGH THE LENS: Crossing the Country to See Steve Earle & The Dukes at the Ryman

Steve Earle at the Ryman - Nashville, TN - Photo by Peter Dervin. Have you ever wanted to make a cross-country trip to catch one of your favorite legends in concert? While not many of us have, that’s exactly what regular Through the Lens contributor Peter Dervin did last week. Peter (and his camera) traveled from Seattle to Nashville to see Steve Earle at the Ryman Auditorium. I am extremely pleased to share with you the results of his three-day visit to Nash City. Here’s his report, with photos in the gallery.