S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback

S&P 500 is on course to rise after five straight days of declines. Today, it does appear that the bulls still have a little more in their arsenal than the bears although nothing is ever verifiable in an overnight session which has always lacked the level of participation that one would find during regular trading hours in the US markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up to 1.334% from 1.340% on Friday. The current level of yields is signaling that bond investors continue to see higher inflation levels as transitory despite what comes out tomorrow by way of the CPI numbers. Would a crazy CPI reading change things and cause the Feds to hasten their taper decision? I guess we should know in a little more than 24 hours. Overnight inventory does not appear to be net long despite the grind higher and at the time of this initial writing [7;45 am], futures appear to have gapped up about 23 odd-points from Fridays’ settlement and therefore gap rules will apply.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO