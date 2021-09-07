CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why can’t CMOs And CIOs just get along?

By Tom Ryan
Retail Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study, in partnership with KPMG, identified three steps to move from “effective” to “very effective” CMO-CIO working relationships:. Adopt an “equal partners” working relationship: In many corporations, either marketing or IT leads the relationship and the other follows. As a result, the leading group often forgoes critical discussions to expedite decision-making and the followers lose the desire to engage fully, increasing the likelihood of gaps in capabilities and requirements. Splitting responsibilities often leads to work being “thrown over the wall” and finger-pointing when problems arise. The authors of the study encourage marketing and IT teams “to take the next step in their relationship” and “start by forming a working relationship that emphasizes an equal partnership in the strategy, selection, deployment and management of MarTech.”

www.retailwire.com

