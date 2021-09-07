CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivera, Ramon - (1) Count False Identification To Law Enforcement

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

False Identification to Law Enforcement Arrest, 2:08 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021, East King Street at North Broad Street (LT) – Ramon Rivera, M/37, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for an expired registration and invalid inspection stickers. Rivera provided a false name and date of birth to the officer who stopped him. The officer determined his true identity, and learned he had an active warrant for his arrest, through the Philadelphia County Probation office. Rivera was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

