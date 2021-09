Premium retail department store chain Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) stock was pummeled on its Q2 2021 earnings release presenting a possible opportunity for value investors. Supply chain worries and work-at-home stickiness fears were some of the drivers behind the harsh sell-off in shares of the iconic department store chain. While the Company is seeing a recovery from the reopening that is accelerating sales back towards 2019 levels, there are concerns from investors regarding its discounting especially with its Anniversary Sales and the potential cannibalization between its Nordstrom Rack eating into the premium Nordstrom products despite the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations. Nonetheless, the Company raised fiscal full-year 2022 guidance, and the negative (over) reaction on the shares especially in comparison to rival Macy’s (NYSE: M) blowout quarter may be overdone. Prudent investors seeking exposure at a discount in the retail recovery can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Nordstrom ahead of the holiday shopping season.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO