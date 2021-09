Our complete guide to the format, teams, and schedule of Worlds 2021. It feels like yesterday that we were gearing up for Worlds 2020. Excited to see if a Western side could challenge South Korea or China if North America could finally perform, and what Wildcard region could be set to spring a surprise. The global teams are now locked in for this year's 2021 World Championship, and details of the duration and format of the event have been made public, so we’ve got all the information you need to follow Worlds from start to finish.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO