The Broken Bow football team will welcome in Gothenburg tonight for its annual homecoming game at Mark Russell Field. The Indians have opened the season at 2-0 for the first time since 2015 following their victory last Friday against top ten ranked St. Paul. Coach Carlie Wells told KCNI/KBBN Sports that he has been pleased with the way the team has grown in their understanding of the game and the way they their communication on the field continues to improve.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO