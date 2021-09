The Marble Falls Summer Concert Series wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 11, with co-headliners Stoney LaRue (pictured) and Mike Ryan. The event features two stages of music, which begins at 4 p.m. Ryan takes the main stage at 8 p.m. followed by LaRue at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Get your tickets at visitmarblefalls.org. Read more about the concert at 101HighlandLakes.com.