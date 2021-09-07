CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

From warships to War Eagle: Harness takes on student life, preparing for a successful future

By Katie-Bay Hayford
auburn.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Harness’ path to becoming a student at Auburn University was nontraditional, to say the least. Not many Auburn students can say they worked as an instructor for a nuclear reactor plant before launching their college careers, but Harness has always blazed his own path in life. Following several years of ongoing service in the U.S. Navy, Harness is now a senior at Auburn studying civil engineering thanks to the Naval Commissioning Program, as well as participating in Naval ROTC activities and dedicating time to completing the STA-21 Commissioning Program, which he started in 2019. The STA-21 Commissioning program is designed to transition enlisted sailors from the fleet to Naval officers. Those in the program are given 36 months to receive their degree and commit to serving at least five years as a commissioned officer upon graduation.

