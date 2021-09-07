CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Debuts With The Biggest Sales Figures Of 2021

 9 days ago

Kanye West earned his 10th No. 1 album with DONDA, joining an exclusive club and earning the best first-week sales of 2021 so far. Billboard reports that the rapper’s new album moved 309,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the biggest debut frame of the year. This includes 357.39 million on-demand streams and 37,000 in digital album sales. Kanye did not release any physical copies of the project, and his numbers come from just five days of tracking instead of seven due to the album’s Sunday morning release.

