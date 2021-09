CRISPR-based forward genetic screening represents a powerful approach for the systematic characterization of gene function. Recent efforts have been directed toward establishing CRISPR-based tools for the programmable delivery of combinatorial genetic perturbations, most of which are mediated by a single nuclease and the expression of structurally identical guide backbones from two promoters. In contrast, we have developed CHyMErA (Cas hybrid for multiplexed editing and screening applications), which is based on the co-expression of Cas9 and Cas12a nucleases in conjunction with a hybrid guide RNA (hgRNA) engineered by the fusion of Cas9 and Cas12a guides and expressed from a single U6 promoter. CHyMErA is suitable for the high-throughput deletion of genetic segments including the excision of individual exons. Furthermore, CHyMErA enables the concomitant targeting of two or more genes and can thus be used for the systematic mapping of genetic interactions in mammalian cells. CHyMErA can also be applied for the perturbation of paralogous gene pairs, thereby allowing the capturing of phenotypic roles that would otherwise be masked because of genetic redundancy. Here, we provide instructions for the cloning of hgRNA screening libraries and individual hgRNA constructs and offer guidelines for designing and performing combinatorial pooled genetic screens using CHyMErA. Starting with the generation of Cas9- and Cas12a-expressing cell lines, CHyMErA screening can be implemented within 15–20 weeks.

