Classic car restoration information for beginners

TR Robertson –Smiles could be seen on the faces of hundreds of car enthusiasts on Sunday as they wandered the streets of Downtown Historic Vista, enjoying the sunshine and close to 400 hot rods, classic cars, vintage cars, low riders, woodies and much more, all part of the 31st Annual Rod Run. MC Pistol Pete and Swell Productions, providing speakers and music, kept the crowds entertained and informed about the days events as the cars competed in over 30 categories, highlighted by the Best in Show Award. Main St., Indiana St., S. Citrus St., and Broadway, as well as numerous parking areas and side areas, were filled with an array of cars of every shape, size, and model. Numerous car clubs were well represented, like The Hooligans, The Drifters and the Hemet Valley Cruisers. Tents were set-up in various area and club members were willing to tell you about their club, their cars and to answer questions about the event.
