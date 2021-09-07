CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Classic car restoration information for beginners

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 7 days ago

They’re eye-catching, often exotic and always call to mind a bygone era. Classic cars are undeniably unique and their unrivaled automotive appeal has inspired legions of fans. That appeal also has compelled many to try their hand at classic car restoration. Restoring a classic car can be a rewarding hobby,...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
athomeincarlsbad.com

Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2021 – Last Chance!

Your last chance to enjoy the annual series, the Encinitas Cruise Nights of classic cars, is next Thursday, September 16th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The theme for this final event of the summer is Classic Woodies. OK, it’s not Carlsbad, but it’s in the next town over, and a...
ENCINITAS, CA
Derrick

CLASSIC CARS: 1975 Chrysler New Yorker

One summer day in 2014, Ruben Alvarez was driving past an automotive tire shop not too far from his home in Stafford, Virginia, when he observed a “for sale” sign in the windshield of a distinctive car in their parking lot. The sheer size of the 1975 Chrysler New Yorker,...
STAFFORD, VA
lakeplacidnews.com

Classic cars cruising into the show grounds Sunday

LAKE PLACID — The Olympic Car Show will return on Sunday, Sept. 5 after taking a year off due the coronavirus pandemic, and there will be some notable changes. First, since the show’s home — the Olympic Speedskating Oval — is unavailable due to reconstruction, the event will be held at the North Elba Show Grounds as part of the I Love BBQ and Music Festival.
LAKE PLACID, NY
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Hot Rods, Classic Cars, & Antique Motorbikes at Upcoming Car Show

Calling all car lovers! This Sunday’s car show in Montrose highlights some the best vehicles that ever rolled off the assembly line. Anyone who is an automobile aficionado or interested in viewing vintage cars and motorcycles should put their pedal to the metal and come to the Montrose Car Show! The 19th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show, hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA), is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. Over 300 hot rods, classics, exotics, muscle cars, and vintage cars plus trucks and motorbikes will be on display in the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue as well as on Wickham Way and Ocean View Boulevard near Honolulu. Car owners will be nearby to answer questions about what is, for many, their prized possession. Some displays will have the car hood open for a glimpse at the unique engines. Age is just a number as is evident by the oldest car on display. At 104 years old, the 1917 Ford Model T owned by Brent Unger will be a sight to see.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#The Restoration#Carsdirect#Ford
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Family To Auction Off Classic Car Collection

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota family will auction off a classic car collection that's a century in the making. The Krinkes have been collecting the cars for 115-years, including rare model cars, award-winning restorations and more. People can check out the available cars, including a 1954 Chevy pick-up, on...
BISMARCK, ND
Motorious

Restomod 1954 Chevy 3100 Has LS3 Power

Does it get better than an LS3 and 6-speed 6L80C transmission in this vintage workhorse?. Back in the mid 1950's, pickups started to shift from dedicated workhorses, to becoming more customer focused vehicles. It was the beginning of the pickup truck boom, this 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup has just 6100 miles on the build, and is a great example from that era - this is no run-of-the-mill vehicle either. The details of this truck make it a very attractive find for those looking for a beautifully done restomod with some major kick.
CARS
hvmag.com

Churchill Classics Fixes Cars – and Cups of Coffee – in the Catskills

Led by a gifted mechanic, the concept coffee house in the Western Catskills serves up excellent java alongside old-school autos. Jared Lamanna, 35, opened Churchill Classics, his repair shop and dealership, in a former hardware store in 2016 and quickly built a reputation as a gifted mechanic for vintage vehicles. Last August, he opened Churchill Classics Coffee right in the showroom. His passion for classic cars can only be matched by his appreciation of — and reliance on — a really good cup of joe. Lamanna’s cappuccino maker, a 1960s Faema E61A, is a relic of engineering itself: it’s the first-ever espresso machine with a volumetric pump. It’s eye-catching, a little finicky, and delivers a consistently smooth shot.
CARS
Fox News

Classic car duct tape cupholder hack makes a splash

Check one more off the list of things duct tape can do. A classic car hack featured in a story about a custom 1981 Chevrolet Suburban built by Hemmings for a charity auction has overshadowed the the SUV's many custom features. The piece chronicles a road trip by automotive journalists...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
BUYING CARS
myheraldreview.com

Classic Cars off Main is Saturday

BENSON — Around 100 cars are expected to be on display Saturday at Lions Park for the third annual Classic Cars off Main show in Benson. Sponsored by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful, money raised is used for murals created by artist Doug Quarles that are splashed on buildings and walls throughout Benson.
BENSON, AZ
thevistapress.com

Hundreds Enjoy The Sunshine & Classic Cars At 31st Annual Rod Run On Sunday

TR Robertson –Smiles could be seen on the faces of hundreds of car enthusiasts on Sunday as they wandered the streets of Downtown Historic Vista, enjoying the sunshine and close to 400 hot rods, classic cars, vintage cars, low riders, woodies and much more, all part of the 31st Annual Rod Run. MC Pistol Pete and Swell Productions, providing speakers and music, kept the crowds entertained and informed about the days events as the cars competed in over 30 categories, highlighted by the Best in Show Award. Main St., Indiana St., S. Citrus St., and Broadway, as well as numerous parking areas and side areas, were filled with an array of cars of every shape, size, and model. Numerous car clubs were well represented, like The Hooligans, The Drifters and the Hemet Valley Cruisers. Tents were set-up in various area and club members were willing to tell you about their club, their cars and to answer questions about the event.
VISTA, CA
gmauthority.com

Flame Red 1965 Buick Wildcat Convertible For Sale

The Buick Wildcat debuted for the 1962 model year as part of the Invicta lineup, utilizing the longer two-door sport coupe body powered by the 325-horsepower 401 Nailhead V8, aka the Wildcat 445 (so named for producing 445 pound-feet of torque). The Wildcat featured taillights from the Buick Electra 225, special exterior trim, bucket seats with a center console, and a wild cat emblem on the C-pillars.
BUYING CARS
Pine And Lakes News

"This isn't work...": Bringing classics cars back to life

Off the beaten path on a county road between Pine River and Backus is an unmarked garage inside of which automotive history is brought back to life. Mike Nadeau of Mike Nadeau Street Rods and Auto Restoration has been toiling away behind closed doors in this location for 19 years, bringing classic cars back from the brink of the junk yards and crushers to live on as prized possessions.
CARS
Vice

The Classic Car Owners of Cleveland

This is part of a special series, Indulgence, which explores extravagant living in a time of restraint. It’s also in the September 2021 VICE magazine issue. Subscribe here. One afternoon during the summer of 2020 as I was driving home, I stopped at a light, and when I looked over to the left, I noticed a very beautiful pastel gold Cadillac with an ivory top. I immediately pulled over to get a closer look, and introduced myself to the owner. His name was David, and to my surprise he owned not one but five historical vehicles. David proceeded to tell me that if I wanted to see more I should come to Luke Easter Park on Sunday.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy