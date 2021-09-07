CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Balancing The Costs Of Water For Utilities And Customers

By Pete Antoniewicz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater scarcity, aging infrastructure, and workforce turnover are all key challenges to water-sector service and reliability that also conflict with a competing variable — affordability. A recently released report from Black & Veatch shows how far water service providers have come and how far they still have to go to make affordable water and wastewater services equitably accessible across the full spectrum of consumers.

