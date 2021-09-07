Balancing The Costs Of Water For Utilities And Customers

The Waupaca Water Utility’s Annual Flushing Program will be done during the week of September 19 – 24, 2021 during the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and September 27 – October 1, 2021 during the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This flushing of the water mains will remove most of the natural minerals such as iron that are harmless, but will discolor the water. If you see our staff working in your area, use as little or, if possible, no water for one-half to three quarters of an hour to insure that the water has settled down and that the discoloration is not drawn into your home’s water system. Should you find discoloration, stop using water, wait one-half to three quarters of an hour, then draw off the discolored water through the cold water only.

